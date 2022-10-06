Star of new Stan dating series Love Triangle shows off her collection of vibrators in her bedroom

The highly anticipated new Stan dating series Love triangle premiered on Thursday and it did not disappoint.

The sassy new series, created by the producers of Married At First Sight, features one of the wildest reality stars to date, and she’s not afraid to show her kinky side.

Lisa Leaño Hopkins, 32, has been single for 10 years and breaks the stigma around sex when she takes part in the blind dating experiment.

She reveals in the season premiere that she usually relies on her ‘physical appearance’ to meet men, which is why she decided to try this different method of dating.

‘That’s one thing I do that I shouldn’t. And that’s what gets me in a lot of trouble… Where it’s like, “boom, bam, thanks ma’am,” she says during her intro.

‘It’s not what I want and it’s not what I’m looking for, but for some reason I vibe it on dating apps.

‘I have people sliding into my DMs just asking [sex] and it stinks.’

Despite wanting to slow things down in her dating life, Lisa isn’t throwing away her sex toys.

The Perth native, who lives with her mother, is matched with podcaster Patrick, 31, and railway worker Matt, 32.

As she learns about her struggles via text, a ‘massage gun’ and two pink and purple vibrators are visible on a shelf in her bedroom.

Within the first few hours of texting Patrick, things are already getting steamy between the two, even though they didn’t know what the other looks like.

‘I will not write to him. I’ll leave him hanging,’ she teases.

Cut to the following morning, Lisa jumps out of bed as a pink vibrator is seen laying on the floor next to her.

“I couldn’t get you out of my head last night,” she texts Patrick.

‘I woke up more excited than usual,’ he replies.

Lisa tells producers in an on-camera piece that she ‘tried to meditate a bit’ before going to bed, but her mind was racing and she only had a few hours of sleep.

“So I tried to slow down my thoughts by touching myself,” she adds with a laugh.

Lisa didn’t hold back in asking Patrick a very intimate question in the morning. “Did you touch yourself?” she asks him, to which he responds with a zipper emoji

‘And the person that popped into my mind was obviously Patrick.’

Lisa doesn’t hold back in asking Patrick a very intimate question in the morning.

“Did you touch yourself?” she asks him, to which he responds with a zipper emoji.

But Lisa is not only interested in sex. She mentions that she is very focused on looking for a lifelong partner to start a family with.

‘The only thing I want in this world is to start having children,’ says Lisa. ‘Put some cum in me and beat me up!’

Lisa ultimately decides to meet Patrick and they will live together for six weeks.

But things don’t go so well when Patrick appears to make fun of Lisa’s interests, including meditation

But after hoping her match would have blonde hair, blue eyes and no tattoos, she starts to have second thoughts.

Patrick, who is tall and handsome with dark hair, seems to make fun of Lisa’s interests, including meditation.

‘Most of the time I’m out killing things,’ he tells her. ‘I don’t watch TV shows… I’d rather watch a TED Talk.’

Lisa tells a producer that she regretted choosing Patrick, whom she nicknamed Patty, and wondered if things would have been different if she had chosen Matt.

“I feel like the vibe isn’t there,” she says. “At this point, if I didn’t move in with him tomorrow, I probably wouldn’t give him another date.”

As the date progresses, the pair dive deeper into getting to know each other and eventually develop an emotional connection.

They share a hot and heavy kiss at the table with ‘a little bite’ before Patrick asks Lisa where she lived and suggests they go back to her place.

“Not telling you,” she teases.

Patrick later agrees to wait, saying, ‘If we rush this, I think it’s going to burn.’

Sections 1 and 2 of Love triangle premiered Thursday, October 6, with new episodes following every Thursday weekly on Stan.

Created by the producers of Married At First Sight, the series follows a group of singles who are challenged to think outside the box and choose a partner who may not be their idea of ​​a ‘perfect partner’.

“Love Triangle represents an exciting new step for Stan as we continue to grow our Stan Originals output by leveraging the proven pedigree of the Nine Network and the extraordinary creators of Married At First Sight to deliver a sensational new dating format,” Stan Chief Content That’s what Officer Cailah Scobie said.

‘This will be a reality TV event not to be missed.’

The Stan Originals series is produced by Endemol Shine Australia in association with the Nine Network.

With Endemol Shine Australia director of content Tara McWilliams and Nine’s John Walsh, both of whom have been executive producers of Married At First Sight Australia since its inception in 2015, the show is sure to be a hit.

“We are incredibly proud to produce the addictive new relationship series for Stan,” said Endemol Shine Australia CEO Peter Newman.

“The show tackles the difficulties of modern dating and features incredible characters on the journey to find long-lasting love, but with a stunning mid-season twist. All we can say is, remember, a triangle has three sides!’

The Stan Originals series, Love Triangle, premiered on October 6 Stan with new episodes released weekly