Star of Netflix's The Crown takes plunge as series recreates Princess Diana's last holiday 

Perched on the end of a rocking board alone with her thoughts, it is one of the last photos taken of Princess Diana before her death.

Now Elizabeth Debicki has recreated the famous shot for the sixth and final series of The Crown.

The Australian actress, 32, looked identical to the late royal as she re-enacted Diana’s final holiday with boyfriend Dodi Fayed six days before their deaths on August 31, 1997.

Miss Debicki was pictured stretching out in a blue bathing suit while filming the Netflix drama in Majorca.

She also posed in a pink bathing suit as she recreated Diana’s final cruise from the south of France to the Italian coast on Dodi’s yacht.

Miss Debicki stars alongside British-Egyptian actor Khalid Abdalla, who plays Dodi, and Imelda Staunton, who replaces Olivia Colman as the Queen.

The latest pictures come weeks after Miss Debicki was pictured recreating Diana’s trip to the West Indies island of Nevis in January 1993.

She was pictured barefoot on a villa balcony on location in Mallorca, Spain, in an oversized white t-shirt, which she teamed with a pair of black sunglasses.

Diana was famously pictured wearing a white t-shirt emblazoned with a colorful print during a day trip to Banana Beach with her two sons, months after her split from Prince Charles, played by Dominic West.

The holiday marked her reunion with her sons after they spent Christmas with Charles.

Newcomers Timothee Sambor and West’s son Senan will play a young Prince William, while Teddy Hawley is among those set to play Prince Harry.

Diana was joined on the Caribbean island by her close friend Catherine Soames and her nine-year-old son Harry.

Miss Debicki has also filmed scenes dressed in the pink shirt and black trousers worn by the former Princess of Wales while promoting the Landmine Survivors Network in the Bosnian capital Sarajevo in 1997.

Filming for the upcoming series finale was suspended twice in the wake of the Queen’s death last month.

Writer Peter Morgan described The Crown as a ‘love letter’ to the late monarch, telling Deadline: ‘I expect we’ll also stop filming out of respect.’

Imelda Staunton, 65, has replaced Olivia Colman, 47, as the Queen, while Lesley Manville, 65, has taken over from Helena Bonham Carter, 55, as Princess Margaret.

Trainspotting star Jonny Lee Miller, 49, will play former Prime Minister John Major, and Jonathan Pryce, 74, will star as Prince Philip.

Other cast members include Emma Laird Craig as Sarah, Duchess of York and Marcia Warren as the Queen Mother.

Diana and Dodi were riding in the passenger seats of a Mercedes-Benz, driven by Henri Paul, a security officer at The Ritz, when they were killed in a collision in Paris.

According to sources, the final series of The Crown will not film the crash.

“We’ve been dreading getting to this point,” a production source told us Deadline. ‘The countdown is two weeks and as we calmly proceed, it is fair to acknowledge that there is some anxiety; a palpable feeling of being slightly on edge.

“I mean, there’s bomb sensitivity about this one.”

Series five launches on November 9.