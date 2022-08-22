Star Hobson’s killer Savannah Brockhill walks around prison grinning

An inmate of HMP Styal has revealed the special measures taken to prevent inmates from attacking child murderer Savannah Brockhill.

Brockhill, 29, is serving a minimum life sentence of 25 years in Cheshire prison for the murder of her friend’s daughter, Star Hobson, 16 months, while the youngster’s mother, Frankie Smith, 20, is serving a 10-year prison term. eight years for admitting her daughter dead.

In Channel 5’s documentary HMP Styal: Women Behind Bars, an inmate who was in jail last night when Brockhill was thrown in, recalled having the convicted murderer flanked by “four to five” guards as she emerged from her cell stepped.

This was to prevent other inmates from attacking Brockhill during her stay in Styal, where child killers and pedophiles must be kept separate from the rest of the prison population for their own safety.

The unnamed inmate revealed that the former guard would walk through the prison with a “big grin” on her face.

Viewers were totally captivated by the documentary, noting that some of the inmates looked like they needed help and not jail time.

Savannah Brockhill, who killed 16-month-old Star Hobson in 2020, must be flanked by four to five officers as she emerges from her cell at HMP Styal, a documentary shows.

Star (pictured) died after being ‘punched, stamped or kicked’, Bradford Crown Court heard earlier

“We’ve all seen it on the news, but to actually get the real person thrown into Styal,” the inmate was heard to say in the documentary.

“Everyone was standing at the windows, everyone was screaming, screaming.

But luckily we were all locked up at one point [she came in] so no one can get to her,” she added.

The same inmate reported seeing Brockhill walking through the prison wing.

HMP Styal: Women Behind Bars aired on Channel 5 last night, shedding light on Cheshire’s infamous prison, pictured

Savannah worked as a bouncer before killing Star in 2020 and being sent to jail in late 2021

The youngster’s mother, Frankie Smith, 20, was sentenced to eight years in prison for admitting her daughter’s death

Savannah pictured with Star before killing her in 2020. She hasn’t shown any remorse since being sent to jail

“But as time went on, she was released to walk through the prison,” she said.

“But she was always with officers, guarding her, like four or five officers,” she said.

“She would have a big grin on her face. You’re not going to do that to your kid and walk around the jail with a big smile on your face and think no one can catch you,” she added.

“I don’t know how she can live with herself, knowing she did and she’s still walking around with a big smile on her face.”

Convicts who have killed, injured or abused children are most at risk of being attacked by other inmates, the documentary shows.

“Anyone who goes to prison and kills a child is treated badly. It is the worst crime that can be committed,” said former prison governor Veronica Bird.

Another inmate, who chose to hide their identities, explained that many inmates who cannot see their own children will hate child killers.

“There are many women there who cannot see their children. Those kids lost because of things that happened.

“And then we deal with women who killed children or raped children. It’s not good, especially with women because we’re so protective as mothers and stuff,” she added.

Another unnamed prisoner said: ‘A woman who is in now, they had a dead baby skeleton in their wardrobe and they tried to put her on the house I was once and she couldn’t last half an hour, nobody wanted have it .

Savannah Brockhill (left), Star Hobson’s murderous stepmother is said to have joked with fellow inmates that she “buried three more babies.” Pictured right: Star’s mother Frankie Smith, 20, who was sentenced to eight years in prison for admitting her daughter’s death

“How can you have a skeleton of your baby in your wardrobe?”

Veronica recalled a time when the prison feared that the infamous Myra Hindley would be sent to Styal.

“They planned what to do with Myra, so they checked daily to make sure Myra Hindley didn’t get into Styal.

Crime author Geoffrey Wansell said, “I think they find the killing of a child by their mother even more horrible.

‘It is the worst of all possible crimes. They should be there to nurture and nurture their children. And the fact that they choose to kill them is beyond our imagination,” he added.

“How the cops can protect her after what she did to that little girl who walked around with a smile on her face,” someone said of Brockhill.

“And we have women who have been trying to have a baby for years. Strange world we live in,” wrote another.

‘This is very bleak. Some of these women need help, not prison,” said another.

Star Hobson’s murderous stepmother is also said to have joked with fellow inmates that she “buried three more babies.”

Former inmate Amy Louise Cowan claimed in January that she overheard Brockhill joking about killing three other children. sunday people reported.

Cowan claimed to have cleaned the wing of the prison where Brockhill is being held on New Year’s Day when she heard the words.

She added: “Savannah is cold and insensitive. I never saw her cry once.’

Cowan also claimed that Brockhill was left angry by the punishment given to Smith, saying ‘it’s not right’.

During her trial, Bradford Crown Court learned details of Star’s horrific injuries and brutal treatment at the hands of Brockhill and Smith.

Star’s fleeting life came to an end after he was punched, stamped or kicked in the stomach by Brockhill as Smith left the living room to go to the bathroom, the court heard.

The brutality last September left Star with a ruptured artery that led to bleeding into her abdominal cavity.

Cowan told people on Sunday that Brockill was known for calling Star “my girl,” and said she missed the girl every day but would blame her for causing trouble with Smith on other days.

Now, while serving her sentence at HMP Styal (pictured), in Cheshire, Brockhill has reportedly made fun of killing other children

Smith was given just eight years in prison – meaning she could be free in four – after a judge reduced her sentence to account for the ‘burden’ of knowing she played a key role in the death of her 16 month old daughter.

Star’s family had previously criticized the “extremely soft” sentences that had been handed out and urged the Attorney General to reconsider the case under the overly lenient sentencing regime.

While Star Hobson’s mother was also warned that she is a “marked woman” after being placed on the lifers’ wing at HMP New Hall, which is also where notorious serial killer Rose West is incarcerated.

Pictured: An aerial view of HMP New Hall, Flockton, Wakefield, West Yorkshire, where Smith is serving her eight-year sentence

Smith is expected to serve her time in a single cell next to ‘lifers’ in the closed category prison in West Yorkshire.

However, she is said to have a target on her back and is likely to be the target of an attack after details of Star’s death emerged during the trial.

A source told The sun online: ‘She’s a marked woman and it won’t be long before someone catches her.

“She’s on the grand piano, so there are plenty of women who have little to lose and who will attack her for the price of a few bars of chocolate or some toiletries.”

In an alarming post online, another person wrote, “Leave her cell door open.”

