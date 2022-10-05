Star Casino at risk of losing Brisbane and Gold Coast gaming licence: QLD report

Star Entertainment could have its gaming licenses torn up at two of its Queensland casinos with an inquiry due to deliver a damning report on Thursday alleging money laundering, tax fraud and offering gifts to suspected criminals.

The casino giant is already undergoing a similar eight-week investigation in New South Wales, which in September deemed Star unfit to hold a casino licence.

Existing venues The Star Gold Coast and Treasury Brisbane will now be given notice of the show and must battle with the Queensland Government to stay open, The Australian reported.

And in the meantime, it is likely that a ‘special manager’ will be appointed by the state government to oversee its gaming operations.

It will also put the 2023 opening of its next casino in Brisbane, the Queen’s Wharf casino and resort, in doubt.

A ‘special manager’ is likely to be appointed by the state government to oversee its gaming operations (stock image)

The Queensland inquiry into Star Entertainment has been led by retired Court of Appeal judge Bob Gotterson.

He delivered his final report to Attorney General Shannon Fentiman on Friday.

Gotterson was asked to advise Ms. Fentiman whether it was appropriate for Star to be licensed in the state.

The inquiry has called for a full review of laws relating to casino policing in Queensland, with findings deeming the current laws “outdated”.

Sir. Gotterson has recommended casinos introduce playing cards with a person’s identity as well as limits on $1,000 cash transactions to reduce the likelihood of money laundering and to help gambling addicts.

The recommendations from the findings will also extend beyond casinos, with a proposal for additional controls on people who gamble in them Queensland pubs and clubs.

This includes mandatory pre-commitment rules for people playing poker machines, which is where money laundering most often occurs inside casinos.

Pre-commitment rules set time or money limits on how much players spend.

Recommendations from the report’s findings will also extend beyond casinos (The Star Gold Coast, pictured) with a proposal for additional controls on people gambling in pubs and clubs in Queensland

It comes a month after the shocking report by the NSW gambling regulator found Star had repeatedly broken the law, misled banks and been infiltrated by criminal elements for years.

The investigation was launched following media reports alleging that Star facilitated suspected money laundering, fraud and foreign interference and organized crime at gaming venues, including its Sydney casino.

Senior management admitted that junket operator Suncity continued to operate in Star despite a 2019 Hong Kong Jockey Club report linking the group to triads, large-scale money laundering and drug trafficking.

Star chief executive Matt Beiker resigned during the third week of hearings after an auditor said he had been vilified by the casino boss for reporting that the organization was not doing enough to comply with anti-money laundering laws of money and the financing of terrorism.

He later blamed a poor culture at the casino for its failure to crack down on money laundering and misleading banks and regulators, and revealed that he personally green-lighted an $11 million line of credit for a high roller and approved illegal loans .

Further revelations led to the resignations of chairman John O’Neill, chief financial officer Harry Theodore, chief casino officer Greg Hawkins and chief legal and risk officer Paula Martin.

Star’s former group treasurer Sarah Scopel also left her similar role at Woolworths Group.

The findings by Star are the latest in a series of inquiries into casino groups.

Similar findings of widespread money and links to organized crime have also been discovered at Star’s rival, Crown Resorts.

A royal commission into Crowns Perth casino was launched last year.

Western Australia’s Gaming and Wagering Commission is still reviewing the findings and recommendations. No one associated with Crown Perth has been charged yet.

The report of the Queensland inquiry into Star Entertainment will be released publicly by Attorney General Shannon Fentiman on Thursday.