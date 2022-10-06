Stanmore poo driver: Manhunt to find Toyota Corolla motorist who defecated in Sydney laneway

<!–

A desperate manhunt has been launched to trace a motorist caught with his pants down in faeces on an inner city lane just yards from homes.

Residents in the Sydney suburb of Stanmore woke up to find an unpleasant and smelly surprise on their doorstep on Tuesday morning.

CCTV captured both the disgusting act and the perpetrator with the images later shared on a community Facebook page where they have since gone viral.

The images show a Toyota Corolla hatchback stopped on Salisbury Lane at around 4.45am on Tuesday.

A man gets out of the car and stands between the wall of a house and his vehicle before dropping his light colored trousers.

He has seen himself crouching and anxiously looking around to see if anyone else is watching.

He adjusts and pulls up his pants, but pulls them back down a moment later and squats in the middle of the field to finish his business before finally driving off

Caught on camera: The man pulls down his pants to defecate in an inner city lane 600 meters away from a public toilet

The shocking act was caught on CCTV in Salisbury Lane, Stanmore in the early hours of Tuesday morning

The mess he left remains untouched in the hope that the perpetrator will return to clean it up.

CCTV shows bins just meters away from the dirty deed.

The incident has caused widespread outrage in the local community, The Daily Telegraph reported.

“If you know who this person is please let him know to clean up his own mess as it is still there,” wrote one furious woman.

‘It is very disappointing that the Stanmore neighborhood has to deal with this unsanitary problem.’

Another person wrote: ‘It is beyond my comprehension that anyone would be so ugly.’

A third said he needed to use the toilets at Stanmore McDonalds, which is 600 meters away.

The man pulls up his pants as he looks around to see if anyone is watching

A few moments later, the man pulls his pants down again and squats in the middle of the field

One person jumped to the man’s defense, saying it was unfair that pictures of him were posted without knowing the full story.

“The guy might have had a stomach ache,” they commented.

This is not the first time that a person who defecated in public has been publicly shamed.

In 2018, a Brisbane business executive was charged with public nuisance and forced to resign from his national corporate role after the ‘poo jogger’ was infamously pictured by locals defecating on the pavement.

A year later, a mystery woman was filmed defecating outside PR queen Roxy Jacenko’s office in Sydney’s inner-city Paddington.

‘It’s disgusting, it’s a lovely street full of heritage terraces, children playing and cycling. Human excrement should not be on any street, she told Daily Mail Australia at the time.

‘Something has to be done.’