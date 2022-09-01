Stanley Tucci and his wife Felicity Blunt are pictured at the Soho House Awards in London

<!–

Stanley Tucci and his wife Felicity Blunt attended the Soho House Awards in London on Thursday.

The 61-year-old performer and his wife stayed close as they posed for a series of photos at the star-studded event.

The happy couple have been married for ten years and have two children together.

Tucci opted for a sleek blue jacket and matching pants.

The Primetime Emmy-winning performer also rocked a white shirt, leather shoes and a plaid tie.

Blunt donned a white jacket and matching pants as she accompanied her husband to the event.

She contrasted the dominant tone of her outfit with a jet black shirt and a matching pair of shoes.

Tucci and Blunt were initially introduced by her younger sister, Emily, during her 2010 wedding to John Krasinski.

The actor was previously married to Kathryn Spath, with whom he tied the knot in 1995.

The couple welcomed a pair of daughters named Camilla and Isabel and a son named Nicolo, and the actor also served as a stepfather to his wife’s two children from a previous relationship.

The couple stayed together for nearly two decades before Spath tragically passed away in 2009.

Tucci eventually moved on with Blunt and they married in 2012 after getting engaged the year before.

The happy couple started a family with the birth of their son Matteo, aged seven, in 2015.

The two later brought a daughter named Emilia, aged four, into their lives three years later.

Tucci credited Blunt for aiding cancer cures during an interview with People this past March.

The artist stated, “Felicity’s undying attention, affection and encouragement got me through it.”

He also recalled that his recovery period after his treatments was “just the most exciting in the world.”