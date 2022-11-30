Stanford investigating its OWN president over allegations papers he authored contain doctored data

The Stanford president is under investigation for allegations. Papers he co-authored contained manipulated data and images.

The school announced the investigation Tuesday and said it would investigate allegations of academic misconduct involving the university’s chief executive Marc Tessier-Lavigne.

The statement came after posts on an online forum challenged the authenticity of multiple images published in newspapers co-written by de Tessier-Lavigne, who assumed the position of president in 2016.

The messages were then reported Tuesday by the Stanford Daily, the college newspaper, along with several other allegations of suspected manipulation in Tessier-Lavigne’s work.

Tessier-Lavigne, described by Stanford as a “world leader in the study of brain development and repair,” has enjoyed a lucrative tenure at the school, adding $12.1 billion to the endowment and an unpopular plan to turn the 11 sports teams delisted.

After the allegations were made, the leading publisher of scientific research, the European Microbiology Organization Journal, said it would also investigate the staffer. ‘investigating’ discrepancies in a research article he wrote in 2018.

The newspapers in question were also financed by taxpayers in the form of government grants, raising serious questions about the integrity of the contributor.

A prominent biologist familiar with Tessier-Lavigne’s work has since revealed that several scientific papers written by the president contain ‘many visible errors’ and content ‘suggests (of) intent to deceive’.

Elisabeth Bik, a nationally recognized expert on image analysis and research integrity, told the East Bay Times after analyzing the paper that “one can’t really say that all the issues we found point to misconduct.”

She added: “But there are definitely some issues – and they are real”

Experts who reviewed Tessier-Lavigne’s research at the request of The Daily agreed with Bik’s analysis, pointing out that three articles in leading research journals Science and Nature also contained “serious problems.”

Scientific misconduct investigators who reviewed the papers, The Daily claimed, contained images that had been “photoshopped,” as well as manipulated data.

Initially, a Stanford spokesman refuted the California school paper’s story, claiming that Tessier-Lavigne was “in no way involved in generating or presenting the panels that have been questioned” in two of the papers deemed problematic, one of which was were four.

Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement Tuesday night that he welcomed the review and would work with school officials.

‘Scientific integrity is of the utmost importance, both for the university and for me personally,’ he said. “I support this process and will cooperate fully with it, and I appreciate the oversight by the Board of Trustees.”

Bik told the Daily Tuesday that she “disagrees with (the) statement that these issues have no impact on the data or the results.” The school would retract that statement and open its own investigation later that day

Speaking to The Daily, spokesman Dee Mostofi said the issues in the other two “have no impact on the papers’ data, results or interpretation.”

Later that evening, the school appeared to reverse those claims, announcing that they would, in fact, be opening an investigation into the employee, joining the European Microbiology Organization Journal.

One of the pieces examined was published in the journal, while the other three were found in Science and Nature. Tessier-Lavigne was the lead author in two of those papers.

Accusations of scientific misconduct related to those articles appeared repeatedly on the online forum PubPeer, where users criticize the content of respected scientific journals over the past seven years, the Daily’s investigation found.

Stanford University spokesmen did not immediately respond to a DailyMail.com request for comment on Thursday.

Born in Ontario, Canada, Tessier-Lavigne spent his early career researching degenerative brain diseases such as Alzheimer’s before moving into more administrative positions

Prior to Stanford, he was president of Rockefeller University in New York City.

The disputed research was conducted prior to his 2016 recruitment from New York to Stanford, with most of it focusing on the study of the development of neural connections in the brain.

