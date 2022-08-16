Stan release new trailer for Last Light starring Matthew Fox and Joanne Froggatt

<!–

Stan has released the first trailer for his gripping new Original Series Last Light, which premieres September 8.

Based on Alex Scarrow’s bestseller, the survival thriller revolves around a family’s desperate attempt to reunite as the world nearly collapses during an energy crisis.

Matthew Fox (Lost) and Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey) star as husband and wife in the action-packed five-part series.

Stan has released the dramatic first images for his new Original Series, Last Light. Pictured: Matthew Fox (right) playing a petrochemical engineer separated from his family

Andy (Fox), a petrochemical engineer, is on a business trip to the Middle East just as the world’s oil supply is in jeopardy.

The crisis sparks a chain reaction as essential services are threatened, leading to a collapse of public order.

Meanwhile, Andy’s teenage daughter Laura (Alyth Ross) waits for news in London, while his wife Elena (Froggatt) and son Sam (Taylor Foy) deal with the Paris crisis.

As Andy struggles to reunite with his family, his wife Elena (played by Joanne Froggatt, left) and young son Sam (Taylor Foy, right) deal with the deepening crisis in Paris.

Meanwhile, Andy’s teenage daughter Laura (Alyth Ross) awaits news in London

As the global catastrophe worsens, each family member will make huge sacrifices in their search for each other.

Last Light marks a return to television for Fox, who is also a producer on the show.

Fox, 55, last appeared as a credited actor in the 2015 film Bone Tomahawk and has not appeared on a TV show since Lost ended in 2010.

Dennie Gordon directed the series, which was shot in Prague.

Last Light marks a return to television for Fox (pictured), who is also a producer on the show

“Last Light is the perfect combination of an action-packed limited series with a compelling family drama at its heart,” said Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Content at NBCUniversal.

The show premiered at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in June.

Last Light premieres in Australia on Stan