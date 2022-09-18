Stan Grant’s mum had no socks and almost missed out on seeing Queen Elizabeth II on 1954 visit

The mother of ABC star Stan Grant almost missed seeing The Queen on her first royal visit to Australia because she couldn’t afford socks.

The veteran journalist said his mother Betty Grant lived outside of Coonabarabran, in northwestern NSW, when The Queen toured the country in 1954.

He said his mother grew up poor and nearly missed a school trip to Dubbo to see Her Majesty because of a strict dress code imposed by her school.

Students had to wear socks at the time and his mother had none – so she had to borrow the same pair her older brother wore on his trip the day before.

‘Socks were a luxury. Clothes and shoes were shared among a dozen siblings,” he wrote in an op-ed ABC.

“Mama’s older brother had made the royal trek the day before and met Mother at the back gate between primary and secondary school and threw on his socks.”

Grant reflected on the poverty and racism his family experienced in the 1900s when he opened up about the unfair treatment of Aboriginal people in white Australia.

He admitted that the poor treatment and ongoing problems in the community had prevented him from joining the rest of the country in mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II.

“I’ve seen others wear black and report on this historic event, and participate in this ritual mourning. And knowing I can’t,” he wrote.

“They come to this without conflict. I can not.’

He told stories of his grandfather being tied to a tree by the police, his aunts and uncles being taken to care homes and his family living in poverty.

“The girl without socks got to see the Queen, while her family and other black families lived in the poverty that the Crown inflicted on them,” he wrote.

Grant said he felt “suffocating anger” at being forced to remain silent on Aboriginal issues out of respect for the late monarch.

“We can’t talk about colonization, empire, violence about Aboriginal sovereignty, not even about the republic,” he wrote.

“I’m sure I’m not the only one among the indigenous people who struggles with swirling emotions.”

The ABC, which employs Grant as an international affairs analyst, also looked at the dark side of the Queen’s reign.

Grant’s piece was one of the national broadcasters’ two best stories on Sunday, both of which criticized the monarchy — a break from the media’s otherwise respectful observance of the mourning period.

‘Queen Elizabeth’s realm is a shadow of its former power, but the damage cannot be undone’ first cup read.

The second was Grant’s opinion piece in which he expressed his frustration with the headline, “Because my colleagues in black have mourned the Queen, I’ve struggled with suffocating anger – and I’m not alone.”

Grant said he was “struggling with swirling emotions” because he wanted to say something about Aboriginal issues, but was told it wasn’t the right time.

He said everyone from the Prime Minister to Indigenous Australians said it was not appropriate to talk about colonial history while mourning the Queen.

Grant turned his attention to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s latest push to introduce an Indigenous voice into parliament

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has prompted some leading Australian Aborigines to criticize her 70-year reign

Grant turned his attention to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s drive to introduce an Indigenous voice to parliament.

He said enough Australians would vote in a referendum to create one, but it wouldn’t make sense if it were silenced at this point.

The Indigenous Voice to Parliament is envisioned as an elected body of First Nations representatives, enshrined in the Constitution, who would advise the government on issues affecting them.

The Queen’s death has prompted high-profile Aboriginal Australians to criticize her 70-year reign.

Indigenous Australian newscaster Narelda Jacobs (pictured) called on Britain to apologize for colonizing First Nations people after Queen Elizabeth II’s death

She was head of state during the Stolen Generation and before Aboriginal people were finally recognized as citizens in the 1967 referendum.

The AFL sparked backlash after announcing that it would not observe a minute of silence for The Queen’s death during the AFLW Indigenous Round out of sensitivity.

Indigenous NRLW star Caitlin Moran was also given a one-match suspension after she revealed the Queen’s death in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Channel 10 native newsreader Narelda Jacobs called on Britain to apologize for the colonization of First Nations.