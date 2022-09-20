Stan Grant stacked ABC’s Q&A with republicans to debate colonialism after Queen’s death

Q&A host Stan Grant pressured the ABC to let him stack the program’s panel with Republicans to talk about colonization just days after the Queen’s death.

Grant also expressed in an op-ed about his frustration at not being able to talk about Aboriginal issues after Her Majesty died.

Former Liberal Senator Eric Abetz said it was frustrating to be the sole supporter of the British monarchy during last Thursday’s Q&A.

Grant said he “fought” for certain guests on the program, despite initially having “respectfully chosen not to play a part in ABC’s coverage” of the monarch’s death.

The five panelists included Indigenous lawyer Teela Reid, writer Sisonke Msimang, Ethics Center director Simon Longstaff, American historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat and Mr. Abetz.

Grant, who is an Aboriginal, said when introducing the program that the panel would discuss “colonization, the republic, telling the truth and is King Charles fit for the role.”

He later said it was the first serious discussion on ABC television about colonization, empire and Australia becoming a republic since the Queen’s death.

“I fought for that and to bring the important voices of the black women Teela Reid and Sisonke Msimang heard,” he said. the Australian.

“Australia needed to hear that, it’s always the right time to hear those voices.”

Abetz, who is chairman of the Australian Monarchist League, expressed frustration at being the only voice supporting the royal family on the show.

“What I can’t understand is that the ABC didn’t have another constitutional monarchist or Senator Jacinta Price, or Anthony Dillon, or Warren Mundine, to provide the balance they so desperately needed,” he said.

Despite feeling cornered and targeted, he received a positive response from supporters.

“The feedback I got was that I gave a good explanation for the case, albeit if you’re one against four,” he said.

Grandma wrote over the weekend that he felt “suffocating anger” when he was forced to remain silent out of respect for the late monarch.

“We can’t talk about colonization, empire, violence about Aboriginal sovereignty, not even about the republic,” he wrote in an op-ed for the ABC.

“I’m sure I’m not the only one among the indigenous people who struggles with swirling emotions.”

The ABC, which employs Grant as an international affairs analyst, also looked at the dark side of the Queen’s reign.

Grant’s piece was one of the national broadcasters’ two best stories on Sunday, both of which criticized the monarchy — a break from the media’s otherwise respectful observance of the mourning period.

‘Queen Elizabeth’s realm is a shadow of its former power, but the damage cannot be undone’ first cup read.

The second was Grant’s opinion piece in which he expressed his frustration with the headline, “Because my colleagues in black have mourned the Queen, I’ve struggled with suffocating anger – and I’m not alone.”

Grant said he was “struggling with swirling emotions” because he wanted to say something about Aboriginal issues, but was told it wasn’t the right time.

“Everyone from the Prime Minister has told us it is not appropriate,” he said.

Grant turned his attention to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s latest push to introduce an Indigenous voice into parliament

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has prompted some leading Australian Aborigines to criticize her 70-year reign

Grant addressed the racism his family was experiencing and witnessed firsthand.

He recalled stories of his mother growing up poor in regional NSW and nearly missing the Queen during her 1954 visit.

His mother couldn’t afford socks and nearly missed a day out with her school as a result – but managed to borrow her brother’s pair just in time.

Grant told stories of his grandfather being tied to a tree, his aunts and uncles being taken to care homes, and his family living in poverty.

“The girl without socks got to see the Queen, while her family and other black families lived in the poverty that the Crown inflicted on them,” he wrote.

“Living homeless in a land stolen from them in the name of the Crown.”

Grant turned his attention to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s drive to introduce an Indigenous voice to parliament.

“Australians will probably vote in a referendum for a constitutionally enshrined Indigenous vote in parliament, but what good would that vote be if it’s reduced to whispers in times like these?” He wrote.

The Indigenous Voice to Parliament is envisioned as an elected body of First Nations representatives, enshrined in the Constitution, who would advise the government on issues affecting them.

The ABC was approached for comment, but declined to do so.

Daily Mail Australia also contacted Grant to request comment.

