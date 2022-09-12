Stan announces exciting new dating series Love Triangle from producers of Married At First Sight 

<!–

Stan announced a brand new dating series from the producers of Married At First Sight Monday.

Love Triangle follows a group of singles who are challenged to think outside the box and choose a partner who may not be their ideal “perfect partner”.

And there is a twist.

Contestants are allowed to text and call their potential matches as they get to know each other, but together with the viewers, they won’t discover what the other looks like until they’ve made their choice and go on a blind date.

The newly formed couples are then forced to move in together before another stunning twist sends them staggering to their core.

The first two episodes of the brand new eight-part dating series will premiere on October 6, with new episodes following every Thursday, only on Stan.

Love Triangle represents an exciting new step for Stan as we continue to ramp up our output of Stan Originals, leveraging the proven heritage of the 9Network and the extraordinary creators of Married at First Sight to deliver a sensational new dating format. This will be an unmissable reality TV event,” said Stan Chief Content Officer Cailah Scobie.

The Stan Original Dating Series Love Triangle is produced by Endemol Shine Australia in association with 9Network.

“We are incredibly proud to be producing the addictive new relationship series for Stan,” said Peter Newman, Chief Executive Officer of Endemol Shine Australia.

Addressing the difficulties of modern dating, the series features incredible characters on their way to find long-lasting love, but with a stunning mid-season twist. We can only say: remember that a triangle has three sides!’

Married At First Sight has been a huge success for Nine for nearly 10 years.

This year’s final attracted a metro audience of 1,106,000 viewers, making it the most watched entertainment program of the evening.

The show’s national average audience was 1,447 million, taking into account the 340,000 people who signed up in regional Australia.

Married At First Sight’s commitment ceremony easily beat the season finale of Channel 10’s The Amazing Race Australia.