Stan Announces Cast of New Original Series Totally Completely Fine

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Last Night in Soho star Thomasin McKenzie will lead the cast of Stan’s original new series, Totally Completely Fine, which is currently filming in Sydney.

Creator Gretel Vella’s dark comedy series will also star Devon Terrell (Cursed), Brandon McClelland (The Other Guy), Rowan Witt (The Matrix), and Contessa Treffone (The Obscure).

Inspired by true events, the six-part dark comedy directed by McKenzie explores the complexities of grief, the power of friendship, and the ways our grief can unite us.

Stan has announced that shooting has begun for the Stan Original Series, Totally Completely Fine in Sydney. Pictured from L to R: Contessa Treffone, Devon Terrell, Rowan Witt, Thomasin McKenzie, Brandon McClelland

“Totally Completely Fine is my heart project, and I’m so excited to be working with Sundance, Stan and Fremantle to bring it to life!” creator and executive producer Vella said in a statement.

“Totally Completely Fine, a response to the mental health crisis, was written for myself and for so many other people in my life,” she continued.

“To let them know they’re not alone, that shit is okay, and sometimes the pain and fears we’re trying to hide can be our greatest superpowers.

Inspired by true events, the six-part dark comedy directed by McKenzie (pictured) explores the complexities of grief, the power of friendship, and the ways our grief can unite us.

Vella continued: “I am so excited that the world will meet our unlikely hero Vivian and the rest of the Cunningham family. Sometimes neurotic, often chaotic, but oh well, always damn entertaining’

Elsewhere in the media statement, Stan’s Chief Content Officer, Cailah Scobie, seemed equally excited.

“Stan is excited to once again collaborate with Sundance Now for Totally Completely Fine, bringing to life a profound story of family, connection and grief,” wrote Scobie.

“Stan is excited to once again collaborate with Sundance Now for Totally Completely Fine, bringing to life a profound story of family, connection and grief,” wrote Scobie.

“This is our second Stan Original with the talented Gretel Vella, working with the Fremantle creative team to bring in an outstanding young cast.”

Totally Completely Fine is produced by Alice Willison (The Other Guy), while Lucy Gaffy (Doctor, Doctor) directs the series.

Stan Original series Totally Completely Fine airs on Stan.