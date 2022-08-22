Stamford Hotels launches rooms with ‘pure love lounges’ for couples: Kama Sutra

<!–

One of Australia’s largest luxury hotel groups uses an erotic video to promote a raunchy package deal for couples looking to spice up their romantic getaway.

The Stamford Hotels and Resorts group is inviting lovers to step up their intimacy as part of the Black Label Enhancements deal, an upgrade to the traditional Romance and Seduction package.

For an additional $60 night, guests can enjoy Stamford’s custom designed ‘pure love lounge’ to “significantly increase intimacy, increase pleasure and revolutionize lovemaking.”

The lounge is suitable for a wide range of sex positions leading to a longer and more enjoyable intimate time together, according to the hotel’s website.

Potential guests can get a sneak preview by watching an adult pornographic video of a naked woman and a topless man in the lounge demonstrating up to 20 uses, including advanced Kama Sutra positions.

Stamford Hotels and Resorts Black Label Enhancements package comes with a love lounge (pictured) for guests seeking romance

Viewers can access the four-minute explicit video via a password, which is advertised online.

A spokesperson for eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant told the Adelaide Advertiser the online regulator will respond to complaints from the public, but considered the video closer to an M15+ rating than R18+.

He also suggested that the hotel group would like to reconsider providing access passwords without request.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Stamford Hotels and Resorts for comment.

The hotel has been offering the Black Label Enhancements package for several years now.

Sir Stamford on Sydney’s Circular Quay is one of four hotels offering the erotic deal

A man and a woman show what Stamford love lounge can be used for in a promotional video that can be accessed with an online advertised password

The deal is only available at Stamford Grand Adelaide in Glenelg, Sir Stamford at Circular Quay in Sydney, Stamford Plaza Melbourne and Stamford Plaza Brisbane and standard rooms start from a minimum of $255 per night.

Couples can also further upgrade their stay with a personalized intimacy pack that comes with an egg-shaped vibrating toy, prediction dice, and flavored arousal gel.

They can also enjoy an extra zest for life by ordering from the ‘Recipe for Love Aphrodisiac Menu’ with oysters, chocolate-dipped strawberries and ginseng root.

But not everyone is a fan of the package.

“It’s so dirty,” a former Stamford guest told 7NEWS.com.au.

“Housekeepers struggle to clean a room, let alone a ‘sex chair.'”