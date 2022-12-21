Staffordshire terrier attacks 10-year-old boy in Palmerston Northern Territory

A beloved Staffordshire terrier which had previously never shown aggression will be put down after the pet savagely mauled a 10-year-old boy.

Dog trainer George Triantafilos Cotis, 22, pleaded guilty in Darwin Local Court on Tuesday to owning a dog that attacked a person and keeping an unregistered dog.

The court heard the boy and his adult sister were staying with their brother, who is Cotis’ housemate, in September when the boy was momentarily left alone with the dog called Leo.

Prosecutor James Stuchberry said the boy bent down to pat the dog as it was lying on the floor – at which point it suddenly jumped up and began biting him.

A previously ‘docile’ Staffordshire terrier attacked a 10-year-old boy who tried to pet it while staying with his older brother (stock image)

‘Upon hearing (his) screams, (the boy’s sister) ran into the living room and sighted Leo on top of (him) with (his) head in Leo’s mouth,’ Mr Stuchberry said, reports the NT News.

The sister pulled the boy free but he was left with significant scratch and puncture wounds along with a phobia of dogs, including his own pet, and insomnia.

Mr Stuchberry said the attack was ‘very serious’ and council had determined to put the animal down as a result – which Cotis had decided not to appeal.

He added that because of the concerning number of dog attacks in the area, City of Palmerston Council had decided to bring owners before the courts as a method of deterrence.

Cotis’ defence lawyer said the dog had previously never displayed aggression and it was unregistered because he had just moved out of home and there was confusion over who would pay the fees.

She added Cotis had apologised to the family and ‘states that he couldn’t imagine how the situation has affected them and he wishes them nothing but the best going forward.’

Judge Alan Woodcock said Cotis was ‘of hitherto good character’ and the ‘family pet’ would be put down. Cotis was given a 12-month good behaviour bond.

‘It was an upsetting event for all concerned,’ he added.