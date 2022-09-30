Staffer for Arizona gubernatorial Republican candidate once plotted to have FBI informant KILLED

A man who runs ‘Latin Engagement’ for Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is a convicted felon who once planned to kill an FBI informant in the middle of a cocaine distribution trial.

Kenneth Ulibarri, who has been working with the Lake campaign in some capacity since at least last July, has an extensive criminal record that includes attempting to execute a murder-for-hire plot against an FBI informant to prevent him from testifying in court. for cocaine distribution and money laundering.

In a plea deal related to the 2014 indictment filed by the Justice Department, Ulibarri admitted that he told an undercover FBI informant that he knew a previous contact was working for the feds and that he and others were arranging for him to They will kill him for $20,000.

During that meeting, Ulibarri was trying to sell heroin to the second informant.

He stated in his agreement that he had not been serious about the assassination plot. Ulibarri’s brother finally came to his defense, narration prosecutors did not believe that ‘his brother is smart enough to organize a hit man’.

At Lake’s inaugural campaign ‘Stand for Freedom’ rally in Scottsville, Arizona, last July, Ulibarri spoke onstage about the ‘liberal policies that are destroying our country.’

He spoke critically about COVID-19 restrictions, critical racial theory, and sending American kids to colleges from which they “come back purple-haired and gay.”

“This country is headed down a dark path, and it’s up to us to pick ourselves up and put it on the right path,” he said.

Kenneth Ulibarri, who was hired by Kari Lake’s campaign to work on Latino Engagement, has a long criminal history

Ulibarri speaking at Kari Lake’s inaugural rally last July. He condemned liberal policies that are sending America ‘down a dark path’

Speaking to the audience about his dark history as a drug addict turned small business owner and advocate for youth, Ulibarri said that Lake embodies “everything that is near and dear to my heart.”

Ulibarri spoke to the crowd about his story as a man ‘addicted to drugs’, who has been ‘incarcerated’ and ‘totally hopeless’.

Now, however, he said he is “on a mission to help others break free from addiction.”

However, prior to his commitment to Christianity and America First political positions, Ulibarri was also involved in several other violent crimes.

Adding to the mix-up with the cocaine, hit man and FBI agent trial, Ulibarri previously pleaded guilty to one count of assault on a peace officer in 2019, according to the daily beast.

For much of the past two and a half decades, Ulibarri has been in and out of prison.

In the early 2000s, New Mexico police arrested Ulibarri on a felony drug warrant. In 2014, he was convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol. And in 2002, he was sentenced to six years behind bars on charges stemming from vehicle theft and criminal damage.

In 1999, while serving time for some of the charges listed above, Ulibarri beat another inmate hard enough to send him to the hospital.

Records from New Mexico, a state Ulibarri calls a “liberal cesspool,” indicate that between 2002 and 2013 he was charged with a cacophony of criminal activity, including assaulting a law enforcement officer, tampering with evidence and violations of controlled substances. .

Charges for that list of criminal behavior were eventually dropped, though it’s unclear why.

For his murder-for-hire case of an FBI informant, Ulibarri pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and one count of distribution of heroin. He was sentenced to time served and three years of supervised release.

Lake’s campaign did not respond to multiple DailyMail.com requests for comment.

Lake, a staunch supporter of Donald Trump and a believer that the 2020 election was stolen, is running against Democrat Katie Hobbs in Arizona.

Kenneth Ulibarri and a woman believed to be his wife, whom he refers to as a ‘Black Barbie’

Kari Lake, a MAGA warrior candidate and firm believer that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump, has built the foundation of her campaign around support for law enforcement and the rule of law.

It is unclear whether the campaign was aware of Ulibarri’s extensive criminal past, but his criminal record fundamentally conflicts with his commitment to a legal society.

According to publicly available records, Lake’s campaign has paid Ulibarri at least $2,000 for his work.

In February, Christina Amestoy, communications adviser for the Democratic Governors Association, said, ‘At a time when violent crime is on the rise in Arizona, Arizonans deserve a governor who actually takes action to protect communities, not someone whose ‘iron fist’ “The crime agenda really means having a convicted felon as one of the main surrogates in your campaign,” in reference to Ulibarri.

“Kari Lake is showing that her promise to support law enforcement and reduce violent crime is nothing more than an empty political ploy,” he said.