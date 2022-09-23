Staff say they work just as well at home as they do in the office… But guess what? Bosses disagree

<!–

Most employees insist that they can work productively from home, but their bosses overwhelmingly disagree, a study finds.

The Microsoft survey found that 80 percent of executives believe employees get more done in the office.

But 87 percent of their staff believe they are just as efficient at home – or even more so. The tech giant asked more than 20,000 employees in 11 countries for their thoughts on working from home.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told the BBC: “We need to get past what we describe as ‘productivity paranoia’ because all the data we have shows that more than 80 percent of individual people think they are very productive, except their management thinks they are not productive.

“That means there’s a real discrepancy in terms of the expectations and what they’re feeling.”

Nadella and Ryan Roslansky, boss of LinkedIn, the networking site for professionals owned by Microsoft, said Covid had triggered one of the biggest shifts in work patterns in history.

Mr Roslansky said that before the pandemic, only 2 percent of job openings on LinkedIn were related to remote work. That peaked at 20 percent a few months ago and is now around 15 percent.

Nadella said the 70,000 employees who have joined Microsoft since Covid looked at the company “through the lens of the pandemic.” He added: “Now when we think about the next phase, you have to give them new energy, re-engage them, help them form social connections.” The company typically allows staff to work from home 50 percent of the time.

LinkedIn boss Ryan Roslansky (pictured) said 15 percent of job openings on LinkedIn now involve remote work, compared to just 2 percent of jobs before the pandemic

Companies both large and small are now grappling with how to get employees back into the office. Tesla boss Elon Musk controversially warned his staff: “If you don’t show up, we’ll assume you’ve resigned.”

A survey of UK workers in June and July found that they went to the office on average less than 1.5 days a week. Office attendance remains low despite the Covid alert level being lowered to two, meaning the virus is generally in circulation but immediate ‘pressure and transfer in health care is decreasing or stable’.

Some bosses have suggested that the cost of living could drive people back to offices to avoid the energy costs of working from home.