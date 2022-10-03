Stadium tragedy exposes Indonesia’s troubled soccer history

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Obtaining the right to host next year’s Under-20 World Cup was an important milestone in Indonesian football development, raising hopes that a successful tournament would end the longstanding problems that have devastated the sport in this country of 277 million people.

The death of at least 125 people in a league match between host Arema FC of the city of Malang in East Java and Persebaya Surabaya on Saturday, however, is a tragic reminder that Indonesia is one of the most dangerous countries to attend a match.

“Remember that the FIFA U-20 World Cup will be the global spotlight as the event will be joined by 24 countries from five continents,” Indonesian President Joko Widodo said last month as he urged thorough preparations for the tournament.

The national competition has been suspended since Saturday. Widodo has ordered the sports minister, the national police chief and the football association to conduct a thorough investigation into the deadly stadium crush.

Indonesia was the first Asian team to ever play in a World Cup, competing as the Dutch East Indies in 1938, but despite an undeniable national passion for the sport, it has never returned to the world stage due to years of corruption, violence and mismanagement.

Data from Indonesian football watchdog Save Our Soccer shows that 78 people have died in game-related incidents in the past 28 years.

The accused are often associated with club-affiliated supporter groups, the largest of which has hundreds of thousands of members.

Arema’s intense rivalry with Surabaya prevented visiting fans from entering the stadium over the weekend. Still, violence erupted when the home side lost 3-2 and some of the 42,000 Arema fans, known as “Aremania”, threw bottles and other objects at players and football officials.

Restrictions on visiting fans have also failed in the past. In 2016, despite Persib Bandung supporters being banned from a match with bitter rival Persija Jakarta, they were blamed for the death of a Jakarta supporter.

A month earlier, a Persib fan had been beaten to death by Jakarta supporters.

In 2018, local media reported a seventh death in six years in connection with Indonesia’s biggest football rivalry.

Football fans have accused security officials of being heavy-handed in the past and over the weekend, with witnesses describing officers beating them with batons and shields before firing tear gas canisters directly into the crowd. In 2016, police were accused of killing 16-year-old supporter Muhammad Fahreza during a match between Persija and Persela Lamongan, resulting in mass demonstrations that ended police brutality.

“The police in charge of security violated the safety and security rules of the FIFA stadium,” football analyst Akmal Marhali told Indonesian media on Sunday, referring to the use of tear gas on Malang fans entering the field after the defeat of their team. That led to a rush to exits in a crowded stadium.

“The Indonesian Football Association may have been negligent in not informing the police that the security procedures at a football match are not the same as those at a demonstration.”

FIFA, the world governing body of football, bans the use of tear gas by field security or police in stadiums.

The football association, known locally as PSSI, has long struggled to manage the game domestically.

In 2007, Nurdin Halid was jailed on corruption charges, but he was allowed to remain the organization’s president until 2011. After Halid was barred from running for another term, a rival league, federation and national team emerged.

But the chaotic governance continued until FIFA suspended Indonesia in 2015, a sanction that was lifted the following year.

In 2019, when FIFA awarded the hosting rights to Indonesia for the Under-20 World Cup, it was seen as a vote of confidence.

In June, a FIFA panel inspected the country’s football facilities and schedule for the tournament from May 20 to June 11 and expressed its satisfaction.

“We are very happy with the preparations in Indonesia,” said Roberto Grassi, FIFA Youth Tournament Director. “Many renovations have already been done. We have had an encouraging visit and rely on the support of all stakeholders involved.”

Kanjuruhan Stadium, the site of Saturday’s disaster, is not one of the six venues listed for the Under-20 World Cup, although the nearby Surabaya Stadium is slated to host matches.

FIFA has not yet commented on potential implications for the Under-20 World Cup, but the tragedy over the weekend is likely to damage Indonesia’s bid to host the 2023 Asian Cup. It is vying with South Korea and Qatar to host the continental championship after China renounced its internship rights in May.

Indonesia had already co-hosted the tournament, sharing the event with Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam in 2007 and hosting the final in Jakarta, where Iraq defeated Saudi Arabia for the title.

That was the last time Indonesia hosted a major international football tournament. The Asian Football Confederation is expected to announce its decision on the 2023 tournament on October 17.

It is unlikely that football will be played before then as people in Indonesia, and football followers around the worldcoming to terms with one of the deadliest disasters ever at a sporting event.

Families and friends of some of the people who died after the match cried in grief as the bodies of the victims were returned home on Monday. Seventeen children were among the dead.

