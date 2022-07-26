Stacey Solomon wore a Disney-style gown and danced to Whitney Houston at wedding to Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon’s first dance with husband Joe Swash was to Whitney Houston classic My Love Is Your Love and the bride wore a Disney-style princess dress.

The newlyweds danced slowly for family and friends in their Pickle Cottage on Sunday, after taking vows during an intimate Jewish blessing.

Mother-of-four Stacey, 32, who shared a glimpse of her special day on Instagram by posting a video of the couple’s romantic wedding, had tears in her eyes when new husband Joe, 40, held her in his arms beneath the fairy lit garden.

The happy couple: Stacey Solomon’s first dance with husband Joe Swash was on Whitney Houston classic My Love Is Your Love and the bride wore a Disney-style princess dress

A source told MailOnline: ‘Stacey and Joe’s first dance as husband and wife was on Whitney Houston’s My Love Is Your Love.

“It was a photogenic moment – ​​Stacey had tears in her eyes, it was so romantic.

She wore an off-white Cinderella-style wedding dress that her kids loved to see her in. The dress made her feel and look like a real princess.’

MailOnline revealed that the seven-year-old couple tied the knot this weekend and enjoyed a performance from TOWIE star James Argent’s wedding ring.

Emotional: The newlyweds danced slowly for family and friends in their Pickle Cottage on Sunday, after taking vows at an intimate Jewish blessing

‘A perfect moment’: Stacey had tears in her eyes when new husband Joe held her in his arms under the fairy-lit garden

Loose Woman Stacey posted an Instagram video after the big day, showing her garden decorated with flowers, candles and three long tables where her guests sat in the evenings.

Family and friends joined Stacey and Joe under the stars for their reception at the £1.2 million house in Essex.

The former X Factor singer captioned the clip on social media showing her garden before and after the wedding makeover: ‘The rest for our eternity’.

On Monday, Stacey’s Loose Women co-stars congratulated the couple on their marriage.

Romantic: Stacey posted an Instagram video after the big day, showing her garden decorated with flowers, candles and three long tables, where her guests sat in the evenings

Happily ever after: The former X Factor singer captioned the clip on social media showing her garden before and after the wedding makeover: ‘The calm for our eternity’

Kaye Adams, who was joined by Coleen Nolan, Brenda Edwards and Jane Moore, said: ‘We have to start by extending a huge congratulations to Stacey and Joe, who finally tied the knot at their Essex home yesterday.

“I hope you two had a great day.”

Stacey previously told her 5.3 million followers that she felt “conscious” about trying on wedding dresses because of “old-fashioned stories”.

She made the all-important choice at home with her sister, admitting that the two had “ended up an emotional mess.”

The TV star said: ‘I loved every second of today, I tried them, imagined seeing Joe for the first time, felt the veil on my shoulders and saw the glitter sparkle as I moved.

“None of these dresses are THE dress, but I took this photo to remember how excited I felt today. It doesn’t matter who, how or in what way you do it, it’s the most special moment ever.’

Wedding decor: family and friends joined Stacey and Joe under the stars for their reception at the £1.2m house in Essex, affectionately known as Pickle Cottage

Family: Stacey’s children Zachery, Leighton, Rex and Rose saw their mother get married in a princess dress on Sunday

Stacey and Joe are parents to nine-month-old Rose and Rex, three, while the former singer shares son Leighton, 10, with ex-partner Aaron Barham, and the eldest Zachery, 14, with Dean Cox.

Joe, who rose to fame as Mickey Miller in EastEnders, is also the father of son Harry, 15, from his previous relationship with ex-fiancée Emma Sophocleous.

ITV presenter Stacey met Joe on the set of I’m A Celeb in 2010 after winning the Aussie series and the couple have been together for seven years.

The couple welcomed their first son Rex in 2019 and celebrated the arrival of daughter Rose last October.