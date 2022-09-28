Stacey Solomon shares sweet moment husband Joe Swash arrives home after I’m A Celeb filming

Stacey Solomon was ecstatic on Wednesday morning when she welcomed her husband Joe Swash home after three weeks apart.

Earlier in the week, Stacey had revealed her disappointment after Joe’s flight home was cancelled, following his work trip to South Africa, where he was reportedly filming I’m A Celebrity…. Get Me Out Of Here All Stars.

Joe finally came back to the family home, fondly called Pickle Cottage, early Wednesday, with Stacey sharing the sweet moment surprising their youngest children Rex, three, and 11-month-old Rose.

While filming her kids playing in bed, Stacey captured the moment when an exhausted-looking Joe walked through the door to excited hugs from Rex and Rose.

The star was then seen in tears hugging baby Rose and feeding her her breakfast.

Stacey also shared family selfies of the four, as she excitedly told her followers that she was preparing for some well-deserved time to herself now that she had help with childcare.

‘Daddy’s Home And mommy’s arms have never felt so free. I know it’s only been a few weeks, but oh my gosh, we missed you Joe Joe!’ wrote Stacey.

“Time to catch up on some much-needed pee alone and cuddle with my stubbly spider legs. Happy Wednesday everyone PS I can’t get over how much Rex looks like Joe in this picture, is it just me? or are they real twins?’

The presenter is said to have flown to South Africa to watch an All Stars version of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! where he will appear alongside other jungle favorites such as Helen Flanagan and Gillian McKeith.

On Wednesday, the purported full lineup for this year’s I’m A Celebrity All Stars special was revealed, and former series champion Joe was among those who traveled to South Africa to film.

Once production was completed, however, Stacey revealed that Joe was stranded abroad after his flight home was cancelled.

Stacey took to Instagram Monday night to reveal she shaved her legs especially for his return home after being away for weeks.

However, she later shared how she “smoked” that his flight had been canceled and that her grooming efforts had been in vain.

She also revealed he was likely to return home on Wednesday, indicating he was on a separate, later flight to hosts Ant and Dec.

The ex EastEnders actor won the ITV series in 2008 and later hosted the spin-off show for ten years, and Stacey recently teased that he was filming for a new project.

The star, who recently married X Factor singer and former Jungle 2010 Queen Stacey, hopes to become the first double winner by taking part in the All Stars show.