Stacey Solomon shares another reel from fairytale wedding with ‘forever husband’ Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon seemed to be in her element in another gorgeous Instagram reel taken from her July wedding to ‘forever husband’ Joe Swash at Pickle Cottage.

The 32-year-old panelist of Loose Women looked like a real Disney princess in a long pale pink dress, with off-the-shoulder sleeves and a corset bodice.

Accessory with a veil and floral crown, her blonde locks were styled in gorgeous waves and she wore a neutral palette of bridal makeup.

She beamed as her new husband, who was a neat figure in a navy blue three-piece suit with a pastel green bow tie and flower on the lapel, beamed as she held hands.

The former singer was walked down the aisle by her father David in one clip, while Joe planted a kiss on the cheeks of her sons and best men, Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, who she has from previous relationships.

Stacey grinned from ear to ear as she cut an elaborate cake with Joe, before getting a boogie at the evening reception.

In her caption, she wrote, “Forever. All my heart… These are the memories that we have laughed and thought about every day for the past month! I promise this is the last now.

First dance: Stacey grinned from ear to ear as she cut an elaborate cake with Joe, before getting a boogie at the evening reception

“We just got back our mini video highlights and I just couldn’t share it with you, it’s Rose waving to Joe as she comes off the island, Zachary’s smile, Rose’s dancing, the cake, sitting on the chairs (imagined that moment for so long I don’t know why), the guys just lucky EVERYTHING.

‘All those moments I didn’t see and all those moments I remember as if it were yesterday. I hope this makes you smile as much as we did this morning.

‘Happy Saturday everyone. Lots of love from all of us… @galaxyvideolondon ©.

“The incredible women singing this song is @amberleighirish and she sang us on the island. I’ve always loved her and always use her songs on my instagram, so it was so magical to have her in our garden.”

Smooch: The couple shared a sweet kiss as they exchanged vows in front of their loved ones

Family: Joe was kissed on the cheeks by her sons and best men, Zachary, 14, (right) and Leighton, 10, (left) who she has from previous relationships

Fun: The couple welcomed their first son Rex in 2019 and celebrated the arrival of daughter Rose last October (pictured)

Bridesmaids: Family and friends joined Stacey and Joe under the stars for their reception at the couple’s £1.2million Essex home

Stacey and Joe’s first dance was to Whitney Houston classic My Love Is Your Love, and the newlyweds danced slowly in front of family and friends in their Pickle Cottage on Sunday, after taking vows during an intimate Jewish blessing.

Stacey, who shared a glimpse of her special day on Instagram by posting a video of the couple’s romantic wedding, had tears in her eyes when new husband Joe held her in his arms under the fairy-lit garden.

A source told MailOnline: ‘Stacey and Joe’s first dance as husband and wife was on Whitney Houston’s My Love Is Your Love.

“It was a photogenic moment – ​​Stacey had tears in her eyes, it was so romantic.

Devoted Dad: The former singer was walked down the aisle by her dad David in one clip

She wore an off-white Cinderella-style wedding dress that her kids loved to see her in. The dress made her feel and look like a real princess.’

MailOnline revealed that the seven-year-old couple tied the knot last month and enjoyed a performance by TOWIE star James Argent’s wedding ring.

Loose Woman Stacey posted an Instagram video after the big day, showing her garden decorated with flowers, candles and three long tables where her guests sat in the evenings.

Family and friends joined Stacey and Joe under the stars for their reception at the £1.2 million house in Essex.

The former X Factor singer captioned the clip on social media showing her garden before and after the wedding makeover: ‘The rest for our eternity’.

Stacey and Joe are parents to nine-month-old Rose and Rex, three, while the former singer shares son Leighton with ex-partner Aaron Barham, and the eldest Zachary with Dean Cox.

Joe, who rose to fame as Mickey Miller in EastEnders, is also the father of son Harry, 15, from his previous relationship with ex-fiancée Emma Sophocleous.

ITV presenter Stacey met Joe on the set of I’m A Celeb in 2010 after winning the Aussie series and the couple have been together for seven years.

The couple welcomed their first son Rex in 2019 and celebrated the arrival of daughter Rose last October.