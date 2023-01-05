Stacey Solomon, Rose Ayling-Ellis and Davina McCall are dubbed ‘thoroughly nice celebrities’ by fans

<!–

Fans took to Twitter this week to join a viral thread asking which celebs are “thoroughly nice people.”

And among the many mentioned were TV stars Stacey Solomon, Rose Ayling-Ellis and Davina McCall – all of whom got involved in the conversation themselves.

Writing that the compliment “made my morning,” pregnant Stacey was overjoyed at the award as she responded to fans.

Twitter account No Context Brits, with 1.5 million followers, tweeted, “Which British celebrity, can we all agree, is a thoroughly nice person?” on Wednesday evening.

And more than 12,000 users got involved in the conversation to share their celebrity experiences and discuss who they thought was the most sincere.

Among the sea of ​​names was Loose Women panelist Stacey, as one fan tagged her in their response.

The star wrote back, “Well this made my morning after first run of school back! Thank you’.

While another suggested, “It must be @ThisIsDavina, she just exudes positivity,” to which Davinda replied, “Aww!!! ta ❤️’

Strictly Come Dancing champ Rose was also thrown into the mix, as one user wrote, “She always seems so happy. Beautiful soul ❤️’.

Tinging that she is very happy, the actress responded with a gif from The Office US in which Leslie David Bake’s character said, “I really couldn’t be happier.”

A slew of other household names got involved in the conversation, with Gail Porter, Sue Perkins, Love Island’s Amy Hart, Beverley Knight, Michelle Ackerley and Adil Ray all thanking their fans.

And David Baddiel was once the comedian, as one of his fans admitted that he would be “happy living next door to the star.”

Jokingly, he replied, “That’s kind of you, though bear in mind I have four cats that will shit in your yard.”

Ricky Gervais also saw the funny side of things when a fan asked why he wasn’t on the list, to which the comedian simply responded with a laughing emoji.