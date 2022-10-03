Stacey Solomon Reveals She Didn’t Know New Husband Joe Swash Was Coming Out A New Book

Stacey Solomon has revealed that she and new husband Joe Swash are going head to head with their new book launches coming out at the same time.

The Loose Women star, 32, celebrated her second crafty home care book, Tap To Tidy at Pickle Cottage, released Sept. 29.

But actor husband Joe Swash, 40, hasn’t told her that he’ll be releasing his cookbook soon two weeks later on October 13, so they’ll both be out in the run up to Christmas.

Speaking on the Parenting Hell podcast with Rob Beckett and Josh Widdecombe, the television personality explained that Joe’s Kitchen was her husband’s project that she had no idea about until he posted it on Instagram.

She told the podcast hosts, “He’s got a cookbook out. He’s so funny because he doesn’t tell me anything and then he’ll post on Instagram “I’ve finished a cookbook”.

“I’m like, ‘Honey, could you have told me?’ And he says, “Oh, yes”.’

Despite making the Celebrity MasterChef finals, Joe isn’t exactly known for his culinary prowess — but he’s still landed the Harper Collins book deal, which has been described as “home-cooked meals for a happy family.”

Stacey described her book as “a DIY version of a cookbook.”

Joe and Stacey have been together for seven years and tied the knot in July and share two children, who live in their house they call ‘Pickle Cottage’.

But they will now be competing for the top spot on book sales lists in the run up to Christmas, as people scramble for gift ideas.

It comes after Stacey admitted she’s “trying to keep her head above water” while raising alone without her husband Joe, while he was away from work for two weeks.

The 32-year-old mother of four took to her Instagram stories to make the candid confession, after following her wonderful journey to film CBBC’s The Dengineers, leaving her to care for their four children alone.

Stacey rocked her 10-month-old daughter Rose in the clip when she revealed she was trying to “make it all work” without her husband.

She told her followers, “It’s been an interesting week. Joe’s been gone for two weeks, so I’ve been trying to make myself at work without him.’

Before adding remorsefully, “Right now it’s just us, so I’m just trying to keep my head above water.”

Stacey shares daughter Rose and two-year-old son Rex with her husband, as well as Zach, 14, and Leighton, 10, from her previous relationships.

She went on to say she was snowed under when her son Leighton reached his senior year of primary school.

When planning his high school, she said, “This week I had to book all of his open day appointments, interviews and tours.”

“At one school I had to queue at a certain time and try to reserve a slot to go see it before the slots ran out.” Before joking, “I felt like I was booking Coachella or something.”

Joe was gone to film CBBC’s The Dengineers after replacing his previous host Joe Tracini.

The former EastEnders actor will join existing presenter Meryl Fernandes to front the children’s TV show when it returns to the screens for its seventh series.

The Dengineers sees a production team design impressive thematic dens or playhouses for a group of happy children.