Stacey Solomon pulls out all the stops as she decks Pickle Cottage for halloween

Stacey Solomon has pulled out all the stops this year with an extravagant Halloween display outside her home – a photo of the impressive spread on Instagram on Sunday.

The TV personality, 33, decorated the house she calls Pickle Cottage with a wide variety of pumpkins, skeletons and fall leaves — taken from her wedding to Joe Swash earlier this year.

Posting photos of the decorated home, the Loose Women panelist along with husband Joe and her kids were beaming; Zach, 14, Leighton, 10, two-year-old Rex and Rose, 12 months.

‘Our First Fall Door as Husband and Wife’: Stacey Solomon, 33, has pulled out all the stops to furnish her house, Pickle Cottage, for Halloween… complete with a pumpkin patch and ghostly skeletons

The family all wore matching ensembles for the day of decoration, with Stacey’s oldest sons Zach and Leighton, who she shares with exes Dean Cox Aaron Barnham respectively, matching each other.

The two boys wore caramel brown cable knit sweaters with chocolate quilted gilets, while their stepdad Joe also opted for the same sweater as he was beaming.

The presenter sat next to Stacey as he held daughter Rose in his arms, with the toddler wrapped in a borg teddy-esque all-in-one.

At the front and center of the display was Rex, who appeared giggling as he sat next to the array of orange decorations.

Extravagant: The house she calls Pickle Cottage features a wide variety of pumpkins, skeletons and fall leaves – those are from her wedding to Joe Swash earlier this year

Excited: Stacey and husband Joe Swash beamed for a slew of snaps outside the front door enjoying the fall family day

She said she wanted to get even more spooky this year, telling fans, “This year the big boys wanted a more spooky theme, so we got Phill & Grant (the skeletons) involved.”

Stacey’s home makeover is part of her “door display” tradition, with the star decorating her front door every year with decadent trinkets for Halloween and Christmas.

And sharing details on Instagram, the star wrote: ‘Halloween At Pickle Cottage. Our favorite family tradition… We’re so many now that you can’t even see the door / Rose’s face in the last photo is alive.’

The star is celebrating the family’s first time approaching Halloween with Stacey and Joe as husband and wife, following their summer wedding, and also noted that this was the first time since the loss of her dog Theo on Boxing Day last year.

Happy Fall: Sharing details on Instagram, the star wrote: ‘Halloween At Pickle Cottage. Our favorite family tradition… We’re so many now that you can’t even see the door / Rose’s face in the last picture is alive.

She continued: “Our first fall door as husband and wife, and our first fall without Theo. To the moon and back Fifi. Honestly, the front door tradition is my favorite and will always be.

“This year the big boys wanted a more spooky theme, so we got Phill & Grant (the skeletons) involved. Not only are they a great daycare, but they also make a great front door display.”

And with a personal touch from their wedding, Stacey concluded, ‘The leaves at the top are from our wedding, they’re our beautiful friend’s eucalyptus stems. Painted orange and made a tree that I am so happy with that we also kept a wedding door in them. Happy autumn everyone.’

Every year she shared photos of the family outside, rocking her tummy for the picture during the last Halloween.

‘Hello Winter!’: Stacey’s home makeover is part of her “door display” tradition, with the star decorating her front door every year with decadent trinkets for Halloween and Christmas