Stacey Solomon hits back at fans’ claims she went on a ‘secret holiday’ with her sister

Stacey Solomon has responded to fan claims that she went on a “secret vacation” with her sister for her family trip to Disneyland.

The Loose Women star, 32, has shared a slew of photos from her recent trip to Paris with husband Joe Swash and their children, but eagle-eyed fans saw similar posts on Instagram from her sister Jemma.

However, Stacey went to her stories to clarify that her sister had booked two last minute packages for her own trip and didn’t want one to be lost, so she took her son Rex along for the trip before Joe and the rest of her family. .

Close: Stacey Solomon has responded to fan claims that she went on a ‘secret vacation’ with her sister for her family trip to Disneyland

On her Friday night Instagram stories, Stacey told her 5.4 million followers: “A few of you asked me this too, no we haven’t been on a family holiday.

‘My sister actually booked a very last minute package, she couldn’t book in advance because she didn’t know where she would be technically, and it was terrible, all the packages were rubbish.

“The only option she had left was a room that wasn’t big enough for her family, so she had to book that same package twice, so it was just ridiculous, but it was the only option she had.”

Have fun? The Loose Women star has shared a slew of photos from her recent trip to Paris, but eagle-eyed fans saw similar posts appear on her sister Jemma’s Instagram.

Clarification: However, Stacey went to her stories to clarify that her sister had booked two last minute packages for her own trip and didn’t want one to be lost

Happy Birthday! Stacey and new husband Joe Swash, 40, had recently shared their trip to Disneyland Paris, where their youngest daughter Rose’s first birthday was being celebrated.

Stacey and new husband Joe Swash, 40, had recently shared their trip to Disneyland Paris, which was celebrating their youngest daughter Rose’s birthday, when she turned one.

Stacey also celebrated her 33rd birthday on the same trip as she shares her special day with her little one.

“So instead of wasting that room because they wouldn’t split the kids up or split up each other, she said, ‘Stace, please come and bring one of the boys so it’s not a total waste of the meal. planner and everything else, so I took Rexy and everyone else stayed home.

“And I didn’t want to post about it because it wasn’t our vacation to post about, we just did it so she didn’t waste the money…

“And I really enjoyed watching my nieces and nephews and being the designated photographer and videographer.”

Newlyweds: Stacey also celebrated her 33rd birthday on the same trip as she shares her special day with her little one

Baby Love: Stacey’s youngest child and only daughter Rose turned one and was pictured smiling from ear to ear as she took in the sights of Disneyland

In response to a fan telling the TV personality she didn’t need to explain herself, she said, “I know, I usually don’t either, I usually don’t answer. But this one really bothered me.’

The TV personality recently celebrated her second crafty home care book, Tap To Tidy at Pickle Cottage, released September 29.

But actor husband Joe hasn’t told her he’ll be releasing his cookbook soon two weeks later, on October 13, so they’ll both be out in the run up to Christmas.

Speaking on the Parenting Hell podcast with Rob Beckett and Josh Widdecombe, the television personality explained that Joe’s Kitchen was her husband’s project that she had no idea about until he posted it on Instagram.

The Boys: Stacey sons Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, also enjoyed the Disney trip along with her son with Joe, Rex, three

She told the podcast hosts, “He’s got a cookbook out. He’s so funny because he doesn’t tell me anything and then he’ll post on Instagram “I’ve finished a cookbook”.

“I’m like, ‘Honey, could you have told me?’ And he says, “Oh, yes”.’

Despite making the Celebrity MasterChef finals, Joe isn’t exactly known for his culinary prowess – but he still landed the Harper Collins book deal, which has been described as “home-cooked meals for a happy family.”