Stacey Solomon gives first look at her fairytale wedding dress as she exchanges vows with Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon looked like a real Disney princess when she married Joe Swash at Pickle Cottage, in new photos shared on her Instagram on Thursday.

The mother of four, 32, wore a long pale pink dress, with off-the-shoulder sleeves and a corset bodice, with a long veil and floral crown.

Her long, freshly dyed blonde locks were styled in stunning waves and she wore a neutral palette of bridal makeup to accentuate her natural beauty.

She beamed as her new husband, who was a neat figure in a navy blue three-piece suit with a pastel green bow tie and flower on the lapel, beamed as she held hands.

Accompanying the sensational photos, Stacey wrote a lengthy message saying getting married felt like “a dream” and asking for donations to bereaved charities in tribute to her husband and father.

She wrote: ‘Forever. Me and my husband. I don’t think I’ll ever get used to saying that. It all feels like a dream.’

She then added a quote from Dr. Seuss admits: “You know you’re in love when you don’t want to fall asleep, because reality is finally better than your dreams.”

She added: ‘The most special day we never wanted to end. We love you all and the special community we’ve built here so much and couldn’t wait to share these moments with you.

“Joe lost his father when he was 11 years old and so did my father. A big part of our wedding day was all about how this had a huge effect on them and how difficult it is, even to this day, to deal with.”

‘We have copyright on all these photos. We ask any media they want to use on their own platforms to do the right thing lawfully by seeking permission from the photographer. They, in turn, will consent to their use as long as the media they use make a donation to a charity that supports bereaved families.”

“These memories are so special to us and it would mean the absolute world to us if they made a difference to children who grew up with the loss and heartbreak my father and my husband suffered. Thank you for respecting our wishes, much love Mr and Mrs Solomon-Swash’.

Stacey and Joe’s first dance was to Whitney Houston classic My Love Is Your Love, and the newlyweds danced slowly for family and friends in their Pickle Cottage on Sunday, after taking vows during an intimate Jewish blessing.

Stacey, who shared a glimpse of her special day on Instagram by posting a video of the couple’s romantic wedding, had tears in her eyes when new husband Joe, 40, held her in his arms under the fairy-lit garden.

A source told MailOnline: ‘Stacey and Joe’s first dance as husband and wife was on Whitney Houston’s My Love Is Your Love.

“It was a photogenic moment – ​​Stacey had tears in her eyes, it was so romantic.

She wore an off-white Cinderella-style wedding dress that her kids loved to see her in. The dress made her feel and look like a real princess.’

MailOnline revealed that the seven-year-old couple tied the knot this weekend and enjoyed a performance from TOWIE star James Argent’s wedding ring.

Loose Woman Stacey posted an Instagram video after the big day, showing her garden decorated with flowers, candles and three long tables where her guests sat in the evenings.

Family and friends joined Stacey and Joe under the stars for their reception at the £1.2 million house in Essex.

The former X Factor singer captioned the clip on social media showing her garden before and after the wedding makeover: ‘The rest for our eternity’.

On Monday, Stacey’s Loose Women co-stars congratulated the couple on their marriage.

Kaye Adams, who was joined by Coleen Nolan, Brenda Edwards and Jane Moore, said: ‘We have to start by extending a huge congratulations to Stacey and Joe, who finally tied the knot at their Essex home yesterday.

“I hope you two had a great day.”

Stacey previously told her 5.3 million followers that she felt “conscious” about trying on wedding dresses because of “old-fashioned stories”.

She made the all-important choice at home with her sister, admitting that the two had “ended up an emotional mess.”

The TV star said: ‘I loved every second of today, I tried them, imagined seeing Joe for the first time, felt the veil on my shoulders and saw the glitter sparkle as I moved.

“None of these dresses are THE dress, but I took this photo to remember how excited I felt today. It doesn’t matter who, how or in what way you do it, it’s the most special moment ever.’

Stacey and Joe are parents to nine-month-old Rose and Rex, three, while the former singer shares son Leighton, 10, with ex-partner Aaron Barham, and the eldest Zachery, 14, with Dean Cox.

Joe, who rose to fame as Mickey Miller in EastEnders, is also the father of son Harry, 15, from his previous relationship with ex-fiancée Emma Sophocleous.

ITV presenter Stacey met Joe on the set of I’m A Celeb in 2010 after winning the Aussie series and the couple have been together for seven years.

The couple welcomed their first son Rex in 2019 and celebrated the arrival of daughter Rose last October.