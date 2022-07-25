Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are married! Couple tie the knot in intimate wedding at Pickle Cottage

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash got married in an intimate Jewish ceremony at their Essex home, the MailOnline exclusive can reveal.

The seven-year-old couple exchanged vows on Sunday and spent the night celebrating with close family and friends in a large tent in their backyard decorated with twinkling lights.

Loose Woman Stacey, 32, and former EastEnders actor Joe, 40, enjoyed a romantic performance by TOWIE star James Argent’s The Arg Band and let loose to a DJ playing garage classics as they celebrated their big day in style.

Happily ever after: Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash married in an intimate Jewish ceremony at their Essex home, MailOnline can reveal exclusively (pictured in May)

A source close to the couple told MailOnline: “Stacey and Joe had the best day of their lives.

“It was exactly everything they had hoped for, the weather was lovely and they had a happy day with their children and family.

“It was also important to Stacey for her day to uphold her strong Jewish values ​​and be a modern and fun day for everyone.

“They’d always wanted their wedding to be just for them, at their home, and it didn’t disappoint to keep their parties intimate.”

‘The best day of their lives’: The seven-year-old couple exchanged vows on Sunday and partied all night long with close family and friends in a large marquee in their backyard

Fellow Loose Woman Linda Robson, 64, and ex-TOWIE star Ricky Rayment, 31, joined the couple at their affectionate £1.2 million home Pickle Cottage for the big day.

Stacey and Joe are parents to nine-month-old Rose and Rex, three, while former X Factor contestant shares son Leighton, 10, with ex-partner Aaron Barham, and eldest Zachery, 14, with Dean Cox.

Joe is also a father to son Harry, 15, who he shares with his ex-fiancée Emma Sophocleous.

The mother of four excitedly shared a post on her Instagram profile, revealing that she dyed her hair from red to blonde and said she wanted to feel as natural as possible on her wedding day.

Celebrate: Loose Woman Stacey and former EastEnders actor Joe enjoyed a romantic performance by James Argent’s The Arg Band and let loose to a DJ playing garage classics

‘Happy Day’: Stacey previously shared a tearful photo that revealed she had chosen her wedding dress and said: ‘I never want to forget this feeling’

She wrote: ‘Wedding hair done. It feels so wonderful to be back with me and my (not so natural but natural) for our special day.

“As much as I love changing to happy bright colors, I didn’t want anything crazy for the wedding and wanted to feel as good as possible. I love it so much. Not long to go.’

On Instagram this weekend, Stacey explained that she and Joe will legally register their marriage later, after deciding to marry at their home, which is not a licensed place for a “civil ceremony.”

She said, “Since this is our private family home and we need to keep it that way, we couldn’t choose that option.

“So we will have a relaxing private blessing in front of our closest friends and family and a ceremony of our love for each other and we will legally register our marriage after that.”

The former I’m A Celeb winner took off from her social media in the hours leading up to her wedding day and was emotional for her marriage.

‘Soon to be Solomon Swash’: Stacey kicked off her wedding celebration earlier this month by dressing as a giant pickle on her overseas chicken, while Joe flew to Ibiza on his stag

All smiles: Stacey opted out of social media before her wedding to Joe, thanking fans for wishing her family, including children Zachery, Leighton, Rex and Rose, a happy day

She said, “I just wanted to take a moment to thank you for your lovely messages and best wishes ever.

Thank you all for your advice and tips. One of the pieces of advice you all said to me was to take it all in and enjoy every second because it’s over in a flash.

“So I’m going to say goodbye to my phone for a few days and make sure I take every moment. The setup, the preparation, the day and the aftermath.

“I love you all very, very much. Thank you for your kindness always. Lots of love from Joe, Harry, Zachery, Leighton, Rex and Rose.

“And I—soon Solomon Swash.”

Stacey kicked off her wedding celebration earlier this month by dressing as a giant pickle on her overseas chicken, while Joe flew to Ibiza on his stag.

Former X Factor singer Stacey met Joe on the set of I’m A Celeb in 2010 after winning the ITV series and the pair have been together for the past seven years.

The couple welcomed their first son Rex in 2019 and celebrated the arrival of daughter Rose last October.