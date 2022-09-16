WhatsNew2Day
Stacey Solomon admits the stress of parenting alone as husband Joe Swash works away

Entertainment
By Merry
‘I’m trying to keep my head above water’: Stacey Solomon reveals stress of solo parenting as husband Joe Swash leaves home for a big job

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline

Published: 12:18, 16 Sep 2022 | Updated: 12:20, 16 Sep 2022

Stacey Solomon has admitted she is “trying to keep her head above water” as she is two weeks of solo parenting without her husband Joe Swash.

The Loose Women star, 32, took to her Instagram stories to make the candid confession, after following her wonderful journey to film CBBC’s The Dengineers, leaving her to care for their four children alone.

Stacey rocked her 10-month-old daughter Rose in the clip when she revealed she was trying to “make it all work” without her husband.

She told her followers, “It’s been an interesting week. Joe’s been gone for two weeks, so I’ve been trying to make myself at work without him.’

Before adding remorsefully, “Right now it’s just us, so I’m just trying to keep my head above water.”

Stacey shares daughter Rose and two-year-old son Rex with her husband, as well as Zach, 14, and Leighton, 10, from her previous relationships.

Going alone: ​​She told her followers, “It’s been an interesting week. Joe has been gone for two weeks, so I’ve been trying to get to work without him.”

She went on to say she was snowed under when her son Leighton reached his senior year of primary school.

When planning his high school, she said, “This week I had to book all of his open day appointments, interviews and tours.”

“At one school I had to queue at a certain time and try to reserve a slot to go see it before the slots ran out.” Before joking, “I felt like I was booking Coachella or something.”

Plan ahead: She said, “At a school I had to queue at a certain time and try to reserve a spot to go and see before the spots ran out.” Before Joking: ‘I felt like I was booking Coachella or something’

Joe is off to film CBBC’s The Dengineers after replacing his previous host Joe Tracini.

The former EastEnders actor will join existing presenter Meryl Fernandes to front the children’s TV show when it returns to the screens for its seventh series.

The Dengineers sees a production team design impressive thematic dens or playhouses for a group of happy children.

The upcoming series kicks off with a Strictly Come Dancing themed room for a super fan of the BBC dance competition.

The series will see other intricate creations, including a Shakespeare and roller coaster den, as well as a hook and orangutan den.

A description of the program explains that ‘the Dengineers spent the summer making children’s dreams come true by surprising them with their own dens’.

The release date for the upcoming CBBC series has not yet been confirmed.

