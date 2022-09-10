Stacey Giggs shares snap of ex-husband Ryan and their kids

Stacey Giggs shared a family photo of her ex-husband Ryan and their two children on Saturday, as she reflected on a ‘pretty rough’ five weeks into his time in court.

The former WAG, 43, shared how they had all “ridden the storm” and focused on protecting the “two most important people in our lives” – their daughter Liberty, 19, and son, Zachary, 15.

Earlier this week, Ryan, 48, said he was “clearly disappointed” that a new trial has been ordered over allegations of domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville as he waits at least 10 months to learn his fate.

Family: Stacey Giggs shared a family photo of her ex-husband Ryan and their two children on Saturday as she reflected on a ‘pretty rough’ five weeks into his time in court

Ryan’s trial came at an already difficult time for Stacey – who has accused her ex-boyfriend Max George of cheating on her with his Strictly co-star and now girlfriend Maisie Smith.

In Stacey’s latest post, she shared a photo of Ryan – who is a Welsh football coach and former player – in his Wales national team kit as he beamed for a photo with his brood.

The kids looked adorable in their matching soccer outfits as they beamed at the camera and snuggled up to their dad.

She wrote in the caption: “The past five weeks have been pretty rough, but for now we’ve weathered the storm.

Former couple: Ryan and Stacey were married for ten years between 2007 and 2017 and are still co-parenting their two children (pictured in 2010)

“Thank you to our wonderful families and friends for supporting and helping to protect the two most important people in our lives.”

Ryan and Stacey were married for ten years between 2007 and 2017 and are still co-parenting their two children.

Earlier this week, Ryan said he was “clearly disappointed” that a new trial has been ordered over allegations of domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, as he will have to wait at least 10 months to learn his fate.

But the former Manchester United and Wales footballer added: “I am confident that justice will eventually be done and my name cleared of all charges.”

Split: Ryan’s trial came at an already difficult time for Stacey – who accused her ex-boyfriend Max George of cheating on her with his Strictly co-star and now girlfriend Maisie Smith (Max and Stacey pictured)

Giggs will now face trial again and be charged with assault and coercion and controlling behavior.

In a statement, Giggs thanked “my legal team, my mother, my children, my friend Zara and my closest friends for their support during this time.”

The new lawsuit came after the Crown Prosecution Service decided to prosecute Giggs after a jury failed to reach a verdict after a three-week trial last week.

The former Wales coach is accused of assaulting Greville, 38, and her 26-year-old sister Emma amid a drink-fueled altercation at Giggs’ multimillion-pound home in Worsley, Greater Manchester.

Support: The former WAG, 43, shared how they had all “ridden the storm” and focused on protecting the “two most important people in our lives” — their daughter Liberty, 19, and son, Zachary, 15 (pictured)

He is also charged with coercion and controlling behavior towards PR executive Greville for three years – charges he denies.

It comes after Stacey accused her ex Max, 33, of cheating on her with Maisie Smith, 21.

Stacey is reportedly furious that her former partner and his Strictly co-star are now dating in public just days after they split.

In a conversation with one of her friends, she shared her heartbreak about the situation and explained how she feels “betrayed” by The Wanted singer.

Difficult: Giggs is accused of assaulting Kate Greville (pictured), 38, and her 26-year-old sister Emma

The sun reported that Stacey told a friend, “To see them dating in public so soon after I dumped him is like a dagger to the heart.”

She continued, “Max cheated on me with Maisie. I asked him about her, but he denied that anything had happened.

“After everything I’ve done for him, I can’t believe he would be so rude and disrespectful. He is a lying dog. I feel betrayed.’

She then went on to claim that Max has changed since they first got together and that he’s now “obsessed with fame.”

The report claims that Max and Stacey’s first breakup in March of this year was due to Stacey becoming suspicious of her boyfriend’s close relationship with Maisie, with whom he had spent the past two months on the Strictly tour.

After a few days apart, the couple reconciled before Stacey reportedly dumped Max on July 25 after the Maisie rumors refused to go away.

Despite the split, Max and Stacey continued to spend time together, with the former boy bander a regular at Stacey’s house while continuing to deny that he cheated on her with Maisie.

On July 28, Max flew to Portugal on vacation to meet Maisie and mutual friends. According to Stacey, he continued to deny being with his Strictly co-star, telling her in phone conversations that he was in Spain.

Insta official: Stacey is reportedly furious that her former partner and his Strictly co-star are now dating in public just days after they split (Max and Maisie pictured together)

Since then, they have been spotted kissing in public, have officially gone Instagram and have reportedly moved in together.

Mailonline at the time reached out to representatives of Stacey, Max and Maisie for comment.

Stacey and Max first got together in 2018, with Max previously calling Stacey “the one” after meeting at V festival in 2011.

The Wanted singer was in a relationship with actress Michelle Keegan at the time, while Stacey was still married to Manchester United player Ryan.