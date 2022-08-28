Stacey Giggs reveals her £80,000 Range Rover Sport has been found after thieves stole it

<!–

Stacey Giggs has revealed her £80,000 Range Rover Sport was found after thieves stole it from her driveway – three days after three masked men made off with the vehicle.

The incident took place at 1.30am on Thursday at the home in Worsley, Greater, Manchester, where she lives with her two children Liberty, 19, and Zach, 15, with the trio “deeply distraught” by the theft. The sun reported.

Stacey, 42, took to Instagram on Sunday to thank fans for their support, writing: ‘Thank you so much for your lovely messages. Liberty, Zach and I are doing fine.

“My car is with the forensic police and we have cameras. But in the end it’s just a car.’

Stacey also posted photos from her day at a game in Salford City, along with co-owner Gary Neville and his wife Emma Hadfield.

This comes three days after the theft took place.

A source said: ‘It was so disturbing. Stacey’s kids are hysterical. They are left terrified and inconsolable.

“They were there all night trying to figure out how the robbers got into the property and her car.”

The car had a tracking device and Greater Manchester Police were able to use it to locate the vehicle after it was abandoned.

Greater Manchester Police were contacted for comment.

The disturbing incident comes weeks after Stacey parted ways with The Wanted frontman Max George, following reports in The Sun that he had grown close to his Strictly come Dancing partner Maisie Smith.

Yesterday neighbors reported seeing Stacey’s ex-husband Giggs drop off a replacement car for her.

The family is already living with the ramifications of Giggs’ domestic violence trial, which was considered by jurors today before being fired before the weekend.

The former Manchester United star, 48, has been on trial for the past two and a half weeks on charges that he assaulted his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 38, inflicted physical harm on her and controlled or coerced her during their August relationship. 2017 and November 2020, which he denies.

He also denies assaulting the PR manager’s 26-year-old sister, Emma, ​​in the same incident at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1, 2020.

Judge Hilary Manley told the jury of seven women and five men at the Manchester Crown Court that she demanded “unanimous verdicts” on the three charges, adding that there was “no time pressure” to bring them to trial.