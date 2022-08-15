Stacey Giggs makes savage dig at her ex Max George after accusing him of cheating with Maisie Smith

Stacey Giggs made a savage dig at her ex-boyfriend Max George on Saturday, after accusing him of cheating on her with his Strictly co-star Maisie Smith.

The 38-year-old shared a beautiful photo on Instagram of herself with daughter Liberty, 19, and son, Zachary, 15, who she shares with ex-husband Ryan Giggs, 48, during their getaway in Portugal.

When Tanya Bardsley, 41, the former WAG of The Real Housewives Of Cheshire, compared the former WAG to a 21-year-old in a friendly comment, she replied: ‘What happens when you take a lead weight off your neck? [laughing emoji].’

Stacey is reportedly furious that her former partner Max, 33, and his Strictly co-star, 21, are now publicly dating just days after they split.

In a conversation with one of her friends, she shared her heartbreak about the situation and explained how she feels “betrayed” by The Wanted singer.

The sun reported that Stacey told a friend, “To see them dating in public so soon after I dumped him is like a dagger to the heart.”

She continued, “Max cheated on me with Maisie. I asked him about her, but he denied that anything had happened.

“After everything I’ve done for him, I can’t believe he would be so rude and disrespectful. He is a lying dog. I feel betrayed.’

She then went on to claim that Max has changed since they first got together and that he is now “obsessed with fame.”

The report claims that Max and Stacey’s first breakup in March of this year was due to Stacey becoming suspicious of her boyfriend’s close relationship with Maisie, with whom he had spent the past two months on the Strictly tour.

After a few days apart, the couple reconciled before Stacey reportedly dumped Max on July 25 after the Maisie rumors refused to go away.

Despite their breakup, Max and Stacey continued to spend time together, with the former boy bander a regular at Stacey’s house while continuing to deny that he cheated on her with Maisie.

On July 28, Max flew to Portugal on vacation to meet Maisie and mutual friends. According to Stacey, he continued to deny being with his Strictly co-star, telling her in phone conversations that he was in Spain.

Earlier this week, Max and Maisie were seen kissing on a flight to Crete. In photos obtained by The sun, the couple is seen sitting next to each other and looking cozy during the romantic journey.

A source told the publication: ‘They were all over each other. This is not a flash in the pan. Max has told people he’s falling in love with Maisie.”

One passenger said: ‘They looked like a much loved couple – they were mixed up the entire four-hour flight. Prune and giggle like any new couple.’

The pair are said to have reconnected during the Strictly live tour, after appearing on the show together in 2020.

In June, the pair appeared together on Loose Women, where Max praised Maisie’s dancing skills.

Another source said the new romance will be a ‘bitter pill’ for his ex Stacey, as the Strictly curse has hit her.

They added that Max and Maisie have told friends “it’s love” and that they started dating in June, after he and Stacey broke up.

Stacey and Max first got together in 2018, with Max previously calling Stacey ‘the one’, having met at V festival in 2011.

The Wanted singer was in a relationship with actress Michelle Keegan at the time, while Stacey was still married to Manchester United player Ryan.

But the pair broke up when he embarked on The Strictly Come Dancing Tour with dance partner Katya Jones, after they reportedly went through a ‘rough patch’.

A source said at the time The sun: “Max and Stacey had a really hard time and in the heat of the battle they just gave up.”

The source continued: ‘But now that things have calmed down, they both felt like they wanted to patch things up. They’re back together and working on their problems.’