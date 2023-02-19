Stacey Dooley shows off her incredible post-baby figure just a month after giving birth

Stacey Dooley showed off her incredible figure on Instagram on Saturday after giving birth to her first child just over a month ago.

The 35-year-old award-winning documentarian welcomed Minnie, her first child with former Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton, 40, in January.

Stacey shares a video montage of her busy day shopping for clothes with the newborn while trying on various outfits and posing for selfies in the mirror.

She looked amazing in a clip as she showed off her midriff in a white sleeveless top and a pair of low-rise blue cargo pants.

The presenter couldn’t contain her smile as she cradled her newborn daughter on her shoulder for the clip.

She wrote: ‘My best friend and I had our noses at Raey’s new collection, (so cool BTW) and had a dream lunch to celebrate LFW.

‘As ALWAYS, Raey’s gang were so damn nice. Such treats. And the Matches team is so sweet. (It’s never stuffy or bad-fashion there.)

Stacey also shared another clip of herself in a stunning strapless black midi dress with a pair of chunky sunglasses.

She also looked effortlessly chic as she pushed the newborn in the stroller around the store in a pair of gray pants and a dark jacket.

It comes after Stacey gave her social media followers their first look at her young daughter last week.

Taking to Instagram on Valentine’s Day, Dooley appeared to have had a change of heart after stopping her baby from going online.

She shared a sweet video of Clifton, whom she met while appearing on Strictly in 2018, cradling her newborn daughter.

The professional dancer, who is currently touring the UK with Strictly Ballroom, appears overwhelmed with emotion as he holds Minnie in both hands, with his back strategically facing Dooley’s camera as he tries to make her laugh.

Captioning the post, she wrote: ‘My Valentine. The loves of my life. I don’t know what I did to get SO lucky. To the best father and man in the world… happy Vally darling. PS… you’re in the evenings when you get home from tour.

Dooley and Clifton announced the news of their pregnancy in August by sharing a snapshot of the documentarian cradling her belly with Instagram followers.

She wrote at the time: ‘Gaaaaaaang… We’re having a baby! So fucking delighted. Kev, you are magical, I love you.

‘(It was getting impossible to hide and if one more person asks me if I’ve had boobs done in LA, I’m going to scream.) Here you gossssss.

Clifton also shared the same photo, writing: ‘We’re having a baby! And I think my girl @staceydooley looks beautiful pregnant.’

Dooley appeared on The One Show just a few days later, where she admitted to being excited at the prospect of becoming a mother for the first time.

“I’m delighted, I can’t believe it,” she told host Ronan Kemp after he congratulated her.

Dooley and Clifton were crowned strict champions in 2018 after winning the hearts of viewers with their incredible partnership.

She confirmed their romance in April 2019 when she finally went Instagram official after weeks of speculation and four months after winning the show.

The duo remained coy about their relationship after ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott revealed in an explosive interview with Mail On Sunday that their five-year relationship was over.

Dooley took to Twitter early to insist that “there are two sides to every story” after her ex called thrice-wed Kevin “a rat.”

She wrote: ‘Anyone with experience in adult life knows there are 2 sides to every story. I don’t have the time or energy to correct some of the nonsense I’ve read here.

‘Re Sam, I loved him very much and I only wish him happiness and success in the future.’

He was previously married to professional Strictly dancer Karen Hauer, whom he separated from after three years of marriage and a year before he met Stacey.

Before Karen, Kevin married Clare Craze in 2007 after meeting two years earlier at a salsa bar. They separated in 2010.

Baby joy: Dooley and Clifton revealed their son was born in January when they shared a photo of an envelope addressed to ‘Minnie’s parents’