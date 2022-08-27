Stacey Dooley shares her excitement after announcing she’s expecting a child with Kevin Clifton

<!–

She is expecting her first child with former Strictly pro Kevin Clifton, with the couple announcing the good news earlier this week.

And on Friday night’s The One Show, Stacey Dooley broke the news and shared her excitement.

“I’m very happy, I can’t quite believe it,” the 35-year-old TV personality told presenter Ronan Keating after congratulating her.

Ronan told the reporter, “We should start by congratulating you, great news today from you and Kevin.”

“Thanks mate, I can’t quite believe it. I’m actually very happy, I feel really happy. Because I’m 35, you never take it for granted,” explains Stacey.

Before continuing: “I can’t quite believe I’m going to take care of a little human, but hey, thanks.”

Stacey announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Friday, sharing a Poloroid photo of her revealed bump, which she rocked with both hands.

She wrote: ‘Gaaaaaang… We’re having a baby! So damn happy. Kev, you are magical, I love you.

(Was impossible to hide and if anyone else asks me if I got my tits done in LA I’m going to scream). Here gosssss.’

Strictly Come Dancing stars who have children Former contestant Rachel Riley and her husband Pasha Kovalev (who used to be a professional on the show) gave birth to their daughter Mave in December 2019.

Pro dancer Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson, who was on the show, share daughter Mia

Former strictly professional Kristina Rihanoff had a baby in 2016 with her dance partner Ben Cohen

Aliona Vilani, who won Strictly in 2015, had a daughter in 2017 with her husband Vincent Kavanagh

Former strictly professional Artem Chigvintsev and his fiancée Nikki Bella became parents for the first time in 2020 to a boy named Matteo

Kevin also shared the same photo at the same time, sweetly writing: ‘We’re having a baby! ❤️❤️❤️ And I think my girl @staceydooley looks gorgeous pregnant.”

Her longtime boyfriend Kevin was the first to respond in the comments section, gushing back to his girlfriend: “Love you.”

Kevin and Stacey were crowned Strictly Champions in 2018 after winning the hearts of viewers with their incredible collaboration.

Months later, in 2019, it was revealed that the couple were dating, after Stacey split from long-term boyfriend Sam Tucknott.

Sam then confronted Kevin about his relationship with Stacey in a furious FaceTime call.

The personal trainer claimed he called Kevin a “snake” and a “rat” when he discovered flirty text messages sent to his ex after they broke up.

He told the Mail on Sunday: ‘He turned white. I just taped it to him, ‘You’re an absolute rat. How you behaved. Just a slick, slimy snake.’ He didn’t say a word. He looked petrified. He looked so shocked.’

‘I have so much respect for’ [Stacey]but I’m gutted and I’m disappointed and I feel so let down that she didn’t have the respect for me to tell me and just clean up.”