WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Stacey Dooley is pregnant – expecting first baby with Kevin Clifton

Entertainment
By Merry

Stacey Dooley is pregnant: TV host, 35, reveals she’s expecting her first child with Kevin Clifton, 39, as she shares a photo

By Rebecca Davison for MailOnline

Published: 12:20, 26 August 2022 | Updated: 12:21, 26 August 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Stacey Dooley is pregnant with her first child.

The TV host, 35, revealed that she and ex Strictly dancer Kevin Clifton, 39, are expecting when she posted a photo of her growing belly on Instagram on Friday.

She wrote: ‘Gaaaaaang….. We’re having a baby! So damn happy. Kev, you are magical, I love you.

(Was impossible to hide and if anyone else asks me if I got my tits done in LA I’m going to scream). Here gosssss.’

Stacey Dooley is pregnant expecting first baby with Kevin

Related Posts

Josie Cunningham gives birth to her…

Merry

Myles Stephenson reveals he was forced…

Merry

James Argent showcases his 14-stone…

Merry
You might also like More from author
More Stories

Lizzie Cundy steps out in a plunging…

Merry

Jameela Jamil cuts a stylish figure in a…

Merry

Sophie Kasaei shows off her stunning…

Merry
1 of 3,534

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More