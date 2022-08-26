Stacey Dooley is pregnant – expecting first baby with Kevin Clifton

<!–

Stacey Dooley is pregnant with her first child.

The TV host, 35, revealed that she and ex Strictly dancer Kevin Clifton, 39, are expecting when she posted a photo of her growing belly on Instagram on Friday.

She wrote: ‘Gaaaaaang….. We’re having a baby! So damn happy. Kev, you are magical, I love you.

(Was impossible to hide and if anyone else asks me if I got my tits done in LA I’m going to scream). Here gosssss.’