Stacey Dooley is pregnant – expecting first baby with Kevin Clifton
Stacey Dooley is pregnant with her first child.
The TV host, 35, revealed that she and ex Strictly dancer Kevin Clifton, 39, are expecting when she posted a photo of her growing belly on Instagram on Friday.
She wrote: ‘Gaaaaaang….. We’re having a baby! So damn happy. Kev, you are magical, I love you.
(Was impossible to hide and if anyone else asks me if I got my tits done in LA I’m going to scream). Here gosssss.’