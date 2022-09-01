Stacey Dash ‘devastated’ after learning DMX died… more than a year after his passing

<!–

Stacey Dash raised eyebrows after revealing that she had only recently learned about DMX’s death, despite the rap icon passing away more than a year ago at the age of 50.

The actress, 55, mourned the loss in video posted to TikTok on Wednesday, where she wept and admitted she was “devastated” by death and “ashamed” that she didn’t know it sooner.

‘I’m ashamed, I didn’t know DMX was dead. I didn’t know about a cocaine overdose. I am six years and a month clean today. It breaks my heart, it breaks my heart. He lost to it, he lost, he lost to that demon of addiction. Please, please don’t lose,” she said through the tears.

In the caption, she wrote: “I was strolling through #tiktok and found a #DMX song that saved me many times over. Suddenly it says #RIP I know I’m late, I didn’t know he died, he #OD I’m devastated – he was such a great guy. #devestated #staceydash #fyp #sober.’

TikTok users were amazed at the revelation.

“Where have you been, it was everywhere DMX died,” noted a TikToker.

‘I did not know. As I said. I don’t watch TV or read news. So…” Stacey replied.

RIP: The rap icon, pictured in 2016, passed away at the age of 50 in April 2021

Emotionally: ‘It breaks my heart, breaks my heart. He lost to it, he lost, he lost to that demon of addiction,” Dash explained in the video

‘GIRL WHERE HAVE YOU BEEN?!’ posted another.

One TikToker already anticipated a reaction to the video on TikTok.

‘GIRL. I’m just getting ready for the stitches and duets of tomorrow, creators you’ve been calling out,” the TikToker noted.

Another fan joked that the video was to promote a new Clueless movie.

Rap Legend: DMX Pictured Performing at the DTE Energy Center in 2014

“Is this the trailer for Clueless 2,” another commented.

DMX, real name was Earl Simmons, died last year at White Plains Hospital in New York after being admitted on April 2 after a reported drug overdose and subsequent heart attack.

He was 50 years old.

The rapper was on a ventilator and in a “vegetative state” according to his manager.