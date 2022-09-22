Stacey Abrams stuns panel as she says fetal heartbeats are a ‘manufactured sound’

Stacey Abrams claimed that the fetal heartbeat is a “fabricated sound” used to allow men to “take control of a woman’s body” and restrict abortion rights.

A new video circulating on social media shows the Georgian Democratic governor candidate sharing her latest views on abortion.

“There’s no such thing as a heartbeat at six weeks,” she said. “It’s a manufactured sound designed to convince people that men have the right to take control of a woman’s body.”

The once pro-life Abrams aimed for laws banning abortions after six weeks, when the fetal heartbeats can be heard by doctors.

The statement comes a week after Abrams revealed on The View that in some cases she supports abortions “until the time of birth.”

Georgia is one of nine states that have reinstated or are working to reinstate their controversial “Heartbeat Laws” following the Supreme Court’s overturning Roe v. Wade over the summer.

The Georgia law of 2019 prohibits most abortions by six weeks, when a doctor can detect a fetal heartbeat. Since most women don’t know they are six weeks pregnant, the law basically forbids all abortions.

Abrams, who said she was raised pro-life, presented her new views on abortion during The View last week.

When asked by the show’s new conservative host, Alyssa Farah Griffin, whether she believed there should be a restriction on abortion, Abrams said, “Viability is the measure and that if a woman’s health or life is in danger, viability extends to the time of birth.’

Abrams added that abortion is a “medical decision, not a political one,” calling several state-imposed restrictions on the practice “arbitrary.”

The stance is very different from Abrams’ previous views on the matter, when she criticized a friend in college who was considering having an abortion.

However, her views changed when she began considering running for the office, according to a New York Times profile of Abrams.

She admitted in August in CNN’s State of the Union address, saying she was beginning to reevaluate her religious upbringing and her pro-life position in college.

“Until I went to college, I was anti-abortion. And there I met a friend who has my shared beliefs, but we started having conversations about what reproductive care and abortion care actually is,” she said.

A new poll shows Georgian Republican Governor Brian Kemp leading by eight points over Democrat Stacey Abrams with less than 50 days until the midterm elections

Earlier this week, Abrams made abortion rights the focus of her campaign bid against Governor Brian Kemp, to whom she lost in 2018 despite insisting the election was stolen.

“Women deserve full citizenship in the United States and certainly in the state of Georgia, and they are denied that because of Brian Kemp’s six-week ban,” she said. CNN.

Kemp has repeatedly defended the six-week ban, saying he would not allow the election to focus on abortion, but rather the economy.

According to the latest Quinnipiac poll, Kemp leads the race with 50 percent of voters backing the Republican governor compared to the 48 percent backing Abrams.

The poll is somewhat favoring that of the local Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which had Abrams up to 42 percent, while Kemp was still in the lead with 50 percent of voters backing him.

The poll found that while 57 percent of voters wanted to know the candidate’s opinion on abortion, an overwhelming 41 percent said inflation was the top issue facing Georgia, while only 12 said the same about abortion.