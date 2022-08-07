Stacey Abrams says her faith gave her anti-abortion views that changed when she went to college

Stacey Abrams said on Sunday that she was pro-life because of her faith until college changed her perception.

The Georgia Democratic governor candidate told CNN’s State of the Union program that she now believes her faith should not allow her to impose value systems on others.

“I’ve thought a lot about my faith,” Abrams said in the Sunday morning interview when asked how her belief system influences her view of abortion.

“In fact,” she continues, “I was anti-abortion until I went to college. And there I met a friend who has my shared beliefs, but we started having conversations about what reproductive care and abortion care actually is.”

She said the university gave her a “different perspective” on abortion and what role the legislature should play in health care.

“This is healthcare,” she insisted. “This is about a woman’s right to control her body. This is about a woman’s right to experience and determine her future. And that means to me, as a matter of faith, that I don’t impose those value systems on others.’

Georgia’s Democratic governor candidate Stacey Abrams (pictured) said Sunday she was anti-abortion until college, while vowing to change abortion laws in the state if she becomes governor

Abrams is vying to take the seat of Republican Governor of Georgia Brian Kemp in the November midterm elections as he runs for his second term.

Before becoming governor in 2019, Kemp served as Secretary of State of Georgia from 2010-2018.

Also participating in the general election this fall are Libertarian Shane Hazel and independent candidates Elbert Bartell and President Boddie, writing in a statement.

Abrams’ previous views on abortion are shared as the issue becomes a key issue for Democrats trying to get a grip on the midterm elections.

The left sees the issue as a way to hold onto their majorities after the Supreme Court ruled in June to overturn the 50-year precedent in Roe v. Wade, which protected abortion rights at the federal level.

When asked whether abortion should be legal in Georgia if she were to live in the governor’s mansion, Abrams said, “What I understand is that the majority of Georgians don’t like this law. It’s an extreme ban. It’s dangerous and affects women across the spectrum.’

Georgia had some of the most restrictive abortion laws before this summer’s ruling.

Kemp signed a law in 2019 that banned abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, which is typical when a fetal heartbeat can be detected. With unplanned pregnancies, many women do not know that they are pregnant after six weeks.

Democrats see abortion as a mobilizing issue for the 2022 midterm elections after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier in the summer

There were so-called trigger laws in 13 other states – Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wyoming. These laws banned abortion once Roe v. Wade was quashed.

The Supreme Court decision, powered by a conservative majority, sent abortion laws back to the states rather than protecting them federally.

“The bill passed by one vote in the House in 2019,” Abrams said of the Georgia law. “I believe we will come back to power when I take over the governorship with people who want to do what’s right for the women of Georgia. This is an economic issue. This is a concern. This is a matter of freedom… And I absolutely believe we can solve this law.’