Stacey Abrams rips comparisons of her refusal to concede in 2018 to Trump’s election claims

Democrat Stacey Abrams rejected comparisons between her refusal to concede the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial race and Donald Trump’s claims that he won the 2020 election on Monday night.

She said it was “wrong” to compare her to Trump because her grievances were “access” to the ballot box rather than “fraudulent results,” Abrams said. 19. news.

Meanwhile, the progressive activist’s chances of winning the seat in 2022 look just as slim — a new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll out Tuesday shows Abrams trailing incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp by 8 percent.

Kemp narrowly defeated Abrams for the governor’s mansion in Atlanta in 2018 by a margin of 1.4 percent.

Abrams refused to concede the race, a position she has confirmed and defended several times in the intervening years.

While she acknowledged that Kemp was now the governor of Georgia, she suggested that he had also worked to suppress turnout in his role at the time as secretary of state — a position that oversees elections across the country. She filed a lawsuit over it in 2019, arguing that Peach State Republican officials ‘grossly mismanaged’ their election.

“The issues that I raised in 2018 were not justified in making me governor,” Abrams said. ‘Not a single lawsuit would have reversed or changed the outcome of the election.’

A new poll shows Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp with an eight-point lead over Democrat Stacey Abrams with less than 50 days until the midterm elections

‘My point was that access to the election was flawed and I refuse to condone a system that allows citizens to be denied access. That’s very different to someone claiming a fraudulent result.’

She then took a jab at Republicans who are calling her out for criticizing Trump for his baseless 2020 fraud while implying that 2018 was stolen from her.

“The challenge is that people will always choose the language they want to make the points they need,” Abrams said. ‘And I apologize that people can only listen to four seconds of a speech and not the full 15 seconds.’

‘But what I think is absolutely crucial is that we don’t allow ourselves to mix up access and results.’

Abrams was praised by former Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin last week for stating on the show that she ‘didn’t win’ the race – nearly three years after it took place. Griffin told her: ‘Can I just say thank you for straight up admitting you didn’t win.’

The Republican Governors Association told DailyMail.com it was a ‘ridiculous attempt to rewrite history’.

‘In 2018, Stacey Abrams loudly proclaimed to all of Georgia, “I can’t admit.” Her ridiculous attempt to rewrite history is easily contradicted by her own words on video, said regional RGA press secretary Maddie Anderson.

Abrams explained the difference between her and Trump’s claims in an interview: ‘My point was that access to the election was flawed and I refuse to condone a system that allows citizens to be denied access. That’s very different to someone claiming a fraudulent result’

She is in a rematch against Kemp (pictured) after losing to him in 2018 by 1.4 percent

‘My advice to Abrams is to continue to go on MSNBC and The View, two willing partners in her quest to lie to the voters of Georgia about her record.’

Meanwhile, Tuesday’s poll shows Kemp’s lead over Abrams growing with less than 50 days until Election Day.

Fifty percent of eligible voters polled said they support the governor, while 42 percent supported Abrams.

A 54 percent majority also said they approve of Kemp’s job as governor.

In Georgia, candidates need a majority of the vote — rather than a majority — to avoid a runoff.

Tuesday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll is a damning projection for Democrats in the state overall.

In the Senate race, where Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is seeking a full term after winning a special election in January 2021, he trails Trump-backed Republican Herschel Walker.

Walker has 46 percent of support, while Warnock has 44 percent.