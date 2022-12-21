Stacey Abrams owes vendors $1M after she spent THOUSANDS a month renting a TikTok ‘hype house’

Stacey Abrams owes her campaign salespeople $1 million after she spent thousands a month renting a TikTok “hype house” and swag truck to win over young voters.

The 49-year-old Democrat spent a whopping $100 million on her campaign, but lost out to Brian Kemp by nearly 300,000 votes.

That has been confirmed by her campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo Axios that the wannabe governor owes more than $1 million.

Abrams spent $12,500 a month at the TikTok home — near Piedmont Park — to create content for her campaign, but she barely used it. Staffers eventually turned the five-bedroom home into a makeshift office, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

She also used a swag truck with her face on it to hand out sweatshirts and t-shirts in hopes of winning over young voters — staffers, however, complained that Abrams had no real strategy for the truck and it ended up costing a lot.

Stacey Abrams, 49, spent a whopping $100 million on her campaign only to lose and according to her campaign manager, she still owes suppliers $1 million

Despite paying her employees more than the average campaign, they said her spending continued to haunt the entire institution, especially in the final weeks of the campaign.

Most of its 180 full-time employees were given an abrupt pay cut a week after the November election, Groh-Wargo told Axios. They also lost their healthcare allowance at the end of November.

“People have told me they have no idea how they’re going to pay their rent in January,” an unidentified staffer told the outlet. “It was a mess.”

Another staffer, a senior Democratic official on her campaign, told AJC anonymously, “It’s incredibly bad planning and it shows where their values ​​stand. You can’t look up one day and realize you can’t pay the bills.”

Competing campaign contributors were paid through November and some even December. Brian Kemp’s re-elected staff received bonuses and were paid through the end of November, while Herschel Walker’s and Sen. Raphael Warnock’s employees were paid through the end of December, Axios said.

“I thought, $100 million? They should be able to pay me until December,” one of the Abrams employees told Axios.

She had a pop-up swag truck with her face on it where she handed out free hoodies and t-shirts to win over young voters. Staffers said there was no strategy for the expensive venture

Abrams shot in the swag truck with one of the TikTokers on her account promoting her campaign

She also rented a house near Piedmont Park (pictured), which cost $12,500 a month. Her staff said they barely used the home to create content and instead turned it into a makeshift office

Abrams’ campaign also cut TV ads massively in October — its $2 to $3 million budget slashed to less than $900,000 in the last week.

Her opponent, Kemp, spent $2.6 million in the last week alone, according to Axios.

This isn’t the first time Abrams has run into money trouble with her campaigns.

In 2018, the overzealous Democrat ran out of money during the primary, what Democratic operative Chris Huttman called a “well-documented pattern.”

Her loss to Kemp was another devastating defeat as she lost to him in 2018. The 2022 race was meant to be her redemption, but she lost the slot by eight points.

The majority of the state voted red, with only minor bruises visible in the Atlanta, Athens, and Savannah areas.

