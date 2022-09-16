Stacey Abrams, once an opponent of abortion, now says she supports them up ‘until the time of birth’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

During a guest appearance on “The View” on Wednesday, Georgian Democratic governor candidate Stacey Abrams – once a pro-lifer raised in a religious family – said that in some cases she supports abortion “until the moment of birth.”

When asked by the show’s new conservative host, Alyssa Farah Griffin, whether she believed there should be a restriction on abortion, Abrams said, “Viability is the measure and that if a woman’s health or life is in danger, viability extends to the moment of birth.’

Abrams added that abortion is a “medical decision, not a political one,” calling several state-imposed restrictions on the practice “arbitrary.”

She also did not specify what she believes is a woman’s health, or how restrictions should be placed on abortion, if not by law.

Democratic nominee for governor of Georgia, Stacey Abrams, shares her views on abortion on a recent episode of ‘The View’

Abrams, who lost to incumbent Governor Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) in 2018, has previously said she wasn’t always in the pro-choice camp; throughout her collegiate career and law school, Abrams said she didn’t believe in abortion and criticized a friend for considering getting one.

However, her views changed when she began to have doubts about running, according to one of the researchers New York Times profile of Abrams.

She admitted this in CNN’s State of the Union address in August, saying she was beginning to reevaluate her religious upbringing and that her pro-life position had begun to shift in college.

“Until I went to college, I was anti-abortion. And there I met a friend who has my shared beliefs, but we started having conversations about what reproductive care and abortion care really is,” she said.

Abrams received no pushback or follow-up questions after her non-specific response regarding her views on abortion restrictions during a recent appearance on ‘The View’

Abrams Leaves ‘The View’ Shooting in New York City on September 14

In defense of her current position, Abrams said, “This is about a woman’s right to control her body. This is about a woman’s right to experience and determine her future. And that means to me, as a matter of faith, that I don’t impose those value systems on others.’

If elected, Abrams said she will work to overturn the current abortion ban in Georgia, which limits abortions to six weeks.

“What I understand is that the majority of Georgians don’t like this law. It’s an extreme ban. It’s dangerous and affects women across the spectrum,” she said.