Stacey Abrams is temporarily stepping away from the campaign trail after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for governor of Georgia, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, temporarily taking her off the campaign trail in her race against Governor Brian Kemp.
Mrs. Abrams, 48, confirmed her diagnosis on Twitter, writing that she took daily tests and got a positive result Wednesday morning. “I am experiencing mild symptoms and I am grateful to have been vaccinated and strengthened,” she wrote.
She said she plans to hold meetings via Zoom and phone in the coming days, adding that she tested negative before giving a speech in Atlanta Tuesday night.
A spokeswoman, Jaylen Black, said in a statement: “In accordance with CDC guidelines, she will isolate herself at home and looks forward to traveling across the state to meet Georgians as soon as possible.” Ms. Black did not answer specific questions about whether Ms. Abrams was canceling public events and what protocols she would use to decide when to end her isolation.
Guidelines of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention instruct people with the virus to isolate for at least five days — although many people remain positive on rapid tests and may be contagious for longer — and to continue wearing a mask around others until day 10.
Ms. Black confirmed that Ms. Abrams had tested negative on a rapid antigen test before her talk on Tuesday, and on a PCR test on Monday.
The race between Ms. Abrams and Mr. Kemp is a repeat of a 2018 match that Ms Abrams lost narrowly, falling about 1.5 percentage points short. Election predictors rate this year’s race as “lean Republican,” meaning it’s competitive, but Mr. Kemp prefers; recently independent polls have found him with low to medium single digits.
Ms. Abrams is known for her advocacy for voting rights, but her campaign this year focused heavily on specific Georgia policy issues and abortion rights. Mr. Kemp has focused on economic issues, including inflation and taxes.