Stacey Abrams is temporarily stepping away from the campaign trail after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for governor of Georgia, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, temporarily taking her off the campaign trail in her race against Governor Brian Kemp.

Mrs. Abrams, 48, confirmed her diagnosis on Twitter, writing that she took daily tests and got a positive result Wednesday morning. “I am experiencing mild symptoms and I am grateful to have been vaccinated and strengthened,” she wrote.

She said she plans to hold meetings via Zoom and phone in the coming days, adding that she tested negative before giving a speech in Atlanta Tuesday night.