Stacey Abrams dodges question on her claims that her 2018 election in Georgia was ‘stolen’

Stacey Abrams is running for the second straight run for Georgia’s governorship, but still won’t comment directly on whether she still believes in her claims that she “won” the 2018 election against Republican Brian Kemp.

Speaking to Fox News Sunday, the Democratic governor candidate said she has acknowledged Kemp was the victor.

She clarified that her comments were taken out of context and said she labeled the election a victory for Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network (NAN) group in efforts to mobilize and empower more “marginalized and disadvantaged groups” to to vote.

Abrams also rejected a judge’s decision to Fox last month to rule against her claims of voter suppression and discrimination.

While the Democratic nominee has never directly questioned whether Kemp is the legal governor of Peach state, she has repeatedly said the election was “stolen from the people of Georgia.”

She wouldn’t say Sunday morning whether she would admit defeat this time if she lost to Kemp again.

Democrat Stacey Abrams is facing her repeated claims that she actually won her 2018 election loss, calling that election “stolen.” She has no answer. pic.twitter.com/rhfDC7fg0o — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 9, 2022

Abrams has also claimed voter suppression was responsible for her loss, saying it was “rigged” against her — a similar claim Donald Trump made after his loss in the 2020 presidential election.

In an interview with the New York Times, Abrams stated, “I won.”

Abrams admitted, however, that she could not “empirically prove her victory” because she continued to refuse to call Kemp the “legitimate” governor.

“I never denied that I lost. I don’t live in the governor’s mansion; I would have noticed,” Abrams said in an interview with ABC’s talk show The View last month.

Once seen as a rising star of the Democratic Party, Abrams has fallen out of favor since her defeat in 2018.

Abrams lost to Republican Governor Brian Kemp in the 2018 race, but claimed the election was “rigged” and said it was “stolen from the people of Georgia.” The two will match again in November

She was criticized for posing maskless with a group of masked children and teachers at an elementary school in Georgia, when schools were still required to take COVID-19 precautions.

The criticism has not stopped Abrams from continuing to pursue national political office.

Kemp and Abrams have a rematch next month in a showdown outside the governor’s mansion in Georgia.

The Georgia governor’s race is considered “leaning red,” according to the Cook Political Report, leaving Kemp far from a shoe-in but still likely to beat Abrams for the second time in a row.

Kemp consistently has a 5-6 percent lead over Abrams.

Abrams was defeated after her lawsuit over alleged discriminatory and oppressive electoral practices in the state was shot. The legal action was initially filed in November 2018, shortly after her defeat.

US District Court Judge Steve Jones issued a 288-page injunction in late September in favor of Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

“This is a victory for all election officials in Georgia who are dedicating their lives to safe, secure and accessible elections,” Raffensperger said in a statement on Sept. 30.

“Stolen election and voter suppression claims by Stacey Abrams were nothing but poll-tested rhetoric unsupported by facts and evidence.”

Abrams insists Sunday morning that her concern is that voter suppression could lead to another defeat as marginalized communities, mainly poor and black voters, are denied access to votes in the state.

“In Georgia – the last gubernatorial primary versus now – there is a net increase of 763,380 voters. That sounds like the opposite of voter suppression,” Fox News’ Shannon Bream told Abrams on Sunday.

“Voter suppression isn’t about turnout, it’s about the barriers and obstacles to entry,” she retorted.

“Voter suppression occurs when it is difficult to register, stay on the list, cast a vote and make that vote count,” Abrams explains. “And in the state of Georgia, we’ve proven enough — and more and more voters are having a hard time with that.”