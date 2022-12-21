St. Peter's Health Partners CEO announces retirement

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — After a year of transition planning, James K. Reed, MD, president and chief executive officer of St. Peter’s Health Partners (SPHP) and St. Joseph’s Health in Syracuse, will retire. at the end of the year. Reed has spent more than a decade in executive leadership at St. Peter’s, part of a storied, 30-year healthcare career.

In October 2012, he became the first person to hold the position of President and Chief Executive Officer for SPHP. As of July 2022, he also holds the same position at St. Joseph’s Health as part of the regionalization efforts of the two Trinity Health ministries.

Following Reed’s retirement, Steven Hanks, MD, who currently serves as chief operating officer for SPHP, and St. Joseph’s Health will assume the roles of systems president and CEO for the region. His appointment will take effect on January 1, 2023.

“I have been honored to lead St. Peter’s Health Partners for the past decade, and more recently St. Joseph’s Health in a regional capacity, and I am grateful for the opportunity,” said Reed. “I am grateful to have served with an incredible team of nearly 15,000 colleagues in Albany and Syracuse, working together to provide the exceptional, compassionate care our communities deserve. I remain in awe of the determination and resilience this amazing team of people have shown, never wavering in their commitment to keep each other, our patients, residents and loved ones safe and cared for.”

“Looking back, I am most proud of what our organization has achieved despite great adversity and constant change. The team of people we have put together; the remarkable facilities, programs and services; the commitment to compassionate care – all in the service of providing the right care, in the right place, at the right time,” Reed said. “I am grateful to have been given this opportunity and am so thankful for our patients, clients, residents, and their families for trusting us with their most precious resource: their health and well-being.”

During his time at St. Peter’s, Reed strengthened the institution’s position on numerous benchmarks. Most recently, he led the restructuring of the institution’s governance, leadership, and services as part of the regional consolidation of the two health care systems in Albany and Syracuse.

A spokesperson for St. Peter’s said with optimism and a wry sense of humor that Reed faced both big and small challenges during his tenure. Even during the evolving COVID pandemic and the unprecedented strain it placed on the nation’s healthcare system, Reed looked for the positive. “I have great faith in the power of compassion. I see every day what it can do in the corridors of our various facilities and throughout our healthcare system,” Reed said. cured. It has the power to give hope for better times.”

“Jim is deeply committed to the mission of care and ensuring that everyone in the organization provides the highest quality care to the residents of the Capital Region,” said Robert McCormick, Chairman of the Board of Directors of St. Peter’s Health Partners . “An extraordinary leader, Jim’s extensive experience and remarkable vision have been critical to St. Peter’s growth and success over the past decade. Jim’s unique perspective as both an institutional leader and a physician gave him critical insight into the patient care, science, technology and economics of healthcare. St. Peter’s is stronger and poised for future success thanks to his experienced leadership.”

“Jim has been integral to the success of St. Peter’s, St. Joseph’s Health and Trinity Health in the region,” said Benjamin R. Carter, EVP and Chief Operating Officer of Trinity Health. “Jim is a bold and courageous leader. His vision was key to St. Peter’s and St. Joseph’s coming together organizationally to build on the strengths of both ministries to provide the best possible care to residents of the Capital Region and Central New York. We will be eternally grateful for his contributions to improving the health of these communities, and for his dedication to the mission and values ​​of St. Peter’s, St. Joseph’s and Trinity Health.”