St Mirren DITCH holding a moment of silence for the Queen when Celtic visit on Sunday

St Mirren has decided to refrain from holding a moment of silence for the Queen ahead of Celtic’s visit on Sunday.

As reported by the Daily recordHer Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will instead be commemorated with a minute of applause.

It comes amid fears of massive cheers from away supporters after Celtic fans mocked her death with ‘F*** the crown’ and ‘Sorry for your loss Michael Fagan’ banners displayed during their Champions League clash in Poland against Ukrainian Shakhtar Donetsk.

Scottish football is set to get going again this weekend after games were postponed last weekend following the death of the Queen.

While English Premier League games will have a minute’s silence this weekend and the national anthem will be used during all matches, the SPFL has stated that clubs ‘might want’ a period of silence ‘and/or play the national anthem’ prior to the kick -from.

St Mirren has instead gone for the applause of the minute and manager Stephen Robinson hopes ‘everyone is respectful’.

Celtic fans unveiled offensive banners, including one that read ‘F*** the Crown’ during their Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland earlier this week

He said: ‘I can only speak for us as a football club and myself. We will show our utmost respect. We just hope everyone is respectful.”

BT Sport had to apologize after it raised an offensive banner around the Queen’s death during Celtic’s game on Wednesday night.

All British teams playing at home or away were allowed to observe a minute’s silence mid-week as a sign of respect, but after a meeting between Celtic, Shakhtar and UEFA it was decided that there would be no silence before the kick-off game.

Players from both teams did wear black armbands in memory of Her Majesty.

The banner regarding Fagan was unfolded during the Champions League anthem.

Fagan managed to climb the walls of Buckingham Palace before crawling into Her Majesty’s bedroom in 1982 while she was asleep.

The painter and decorator at the time, who has schizophrenia, talked about his family with the monarch for about 10 minutes.

The late monarch thought Fagan was just a drunken servant, who was eventually tackled by a footman on duty.

Last weekend’s games were postponed out of respect after Thursday’s announcement that the Queen had passed away at the age of 96.

There will be more tributes to the Queen this weekend, with clubs expected to hold moments of silence following her death on September 8 at the age of 96

English football has picked up again this weekend, although a number of matches, including Chelsea v Liverpool and Manchester United v Leeds, have been further postponed, with the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

It was announced on Wednesday that there will be a minute of silence and the national anthem in all matches in the English Premier League, along with a round of applause in the 70th minute to mark the late monarch’s 70th reign.

Big screens will show images of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away last week, while players will wear black armbands with flags in stadiums at half-mast.

In Scotland, the SPFL’s statement, released earlier this week, said: ‘The fixtures will continue, subject to Police Scotland’s resources, with the proviso that any fixtures are rescheduled if they fall on September 19, the day of the funeral of Her Majesty.

“Home clubs may want to have a period of silence and/or play the national anthem just before kick-off, and players may want to wear black armbands.”