St Mirren 2-0 Celtic: Mark O’Hara and Jonah Ayunga score to stun the Hoops

St Mirren ended Celtic’s 100 per cent start to the season when they shocked Ange Postecoglou’s side 2-0 at St Mirren Park on Sunday.

The hosts took a shock lead two minutes before half-time when Mark O’Hara arrived unmarked at the back post to head home Ryan Strain’s cross.

St Mirren doubled their advantage in the 53rd minute when Curtis Main tapped the ball across the six-yard box for Jonah Ayunga to head home. The win moves St Mirren up to third in the table, while Celtic’s advantage at the top has now been cut to two points following Rangers’ win against Dundee United on Saturday.



