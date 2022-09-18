St Mirren 2-0 Celtic: Mark O’Hara and Jonah Ayunga score to stun the Hoops
St Mirren 2-0 Celtic: Mark O’Hara and Jonah Ayunga score either side of half-time to end the Hoops’ 100 per cent start to the Scottish Premier League season
- Celtic went into Sunday’s game with a 100 per cent record in the league this term
- However, they suffered a shock defeat against St Mirren this time
- Mark O’Hara and Jonah Ayunga scored the goals for the home side
- Celtic are now just two points clear at the top, while St Mirren have finished third
St Mirren ended Celtic’s 100 per cent start to the season when they shocked Ange Postecoglou’s side 2-0 at St Mirren Park on Sunday.
The hosts took a shock lead two minutes before half-time when Mark O’Hara arrived unmarked at the back post to head home Ryan Strain’s cross.
St Mirren doubled their advantage in the 53rd minute when Curtis Main tapped the ball across the six-yard box for Jonah Ayunga to head home. The win moves St Mirren up to third in the table, while Celtic’s advantage at the top has now been cut to two points following Rangers’ win against Dundee United on Saturday.
Mark O’Hara managed to beat Joe Hart with a header from close range to give St Mirren the lead
He was delighted with his goal as it gave St Mirren a half-time lead against the league leaders