St. Mary’s Healthcare names new CEO

AMSTERDAM, NY (NEWS10) — St. Mary’s Healthcare announced Tuesday that Jeffrey Methven, MBA, will be its new president and chief executive officer (CEO). He will replace outgoing CEO Scott Bruce, who has worked at St. Mary’s for more than 25 years, and his role as CEO began in spring 2020.

The St. Mary’s Healthcare Board of Trustees launched a nationwide search for a new CEO earlier this year. Through a thorough and in-depth process, the Board and an internal committee interviewed a number of candidates with diverse backgrounds. Ultimately, Jeffrey stood out as the ideal candidate, according to a press release, based on his extensive experience as a healthcare executive leader, passion for quality care, and local and regional knowledge to make a significant impact in St. Mary’s and the community at large. .

“St. Mary’s Healthcare is dedicated to providing an exceptional patient experience and a model community for its associates and medical staff,” said Michael J. Pepe, Chairman of the Board of Directors of St. Mary’s Healthcare, “and as a board, we are focused in finding a leader who shared our commitment to this vision. In Jeffrey, we are making a strong addition to our team, and we look forward to working with him to continue advancing our reputation for excellence and our long-term vision for the organization.”

St. Peter’s Health Partners CEO Announces Retirement



Jeffrey brings to his new role more than 25 years of diverse hospital leadership experience. He joins the St. Mary’s Healthcare family from Saratoga Hospital, where he served for nearly 20 years, most recently as Executive Vice President beginning in 2020.

As executive vice president, Jeffrey was responsible for the operations of the medical group and many of the hospital’s outpatient sites. In addition, and in collaboration with other members of the hospital’s leadership team, he oversaw much of the organization’s day-to-day operations.

+MEDRITE inaugurates new emergency care in Delmar



Prior to that, Jeffrey was Vice President of Ambulatory Services and Director of Human Resources at Saratoga Hospital from 2009 to 2020 and Director of Human Resources from 2006 to 2009.

Regarding his new appointment, Jeffrey stated, “It is an honor and a privilege to join St. Mary’s Healthcare as its next CEO. While hospitals in this country face many challenges, St. Mary’s Healthcare has a long and rich history. immersed in service as a strong Catholic healthcare ministry I look forward to partnering with our talented team of professionals, medical staff and volunteer Board to move the organization forward and ensure that the City of Amsterdam and surrounding communities have access to affordable services and quality medical care for years to come.

Children’s medicine shortage hits as flu season starts fast



Jeffrey holds an Executive MBA from the University of Rochester William E. Simon Graduate School of Business Administration. He earned his Bachelor of Science in industrial relations from Le Moyne College in Syracuse.