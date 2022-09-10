A 21-year-old visiting New York City from St. Louis was tricked and then raped by a man who offered to help her at a New York City subway station in Times Square, as crime remains a huge problem in the Big Apple .

The woman was at the hub at 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue stations around 3 a.m. Sept. 1 when her attacker turned up.

The man initially struck up a conversation and said he would help her to show the station, which leads to several lines in the New York City subway.

After driving her to a few stations before stopping at a terminal location, he took her to the end of a platform near a tunnel and raped her, according to the NYPD.

The 21-year-old victim was sent to Bellevue Hospital for treatment after the attack. Her condition is unclear.

The alleged attacker was still at large on Friday morning, police said.

The NYPD released an artist’s sketch of him late Thursday, describing the unidentified man as dark-skinned, with facial hair and a scar on the forehead.

He was last seen in burgundy and gold shorts, as well as black and white Crocs.

This is because crime is still a huge problem in the Big Apple under new Mayor Eric Adams, who kept a promise to stop the rising crime rate.

Rapes are up 9.9 percent through September 4 in New York City compared to already high rates in 2021.

Subway crime has remained a major problem for the NYPD, Mayor Adams, and the MTA to solve

Overall crime is up more than 35 percent from this point in 2021, with only homicides and shootings compared to last year.

Subway crime is a particular problem for New York City, the police and the MTA.

Hammer strikes, smearing feces, deadly punches and shooting a smoke bomb have become risks for those crossing New York’s trains.

On January 15, Deloitte director Michelle Go was on the N/Q/R/W platform at West 42nd Street and Broadway — very close to the station where the 21-year-old was attacked — around 9:40 a.m. Saturday when Simon left her. back with both hands as she looked at her phone, authorities said.

Go was hit by a train and pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel. Simon fled and turned himself in to police shortly after the attack.