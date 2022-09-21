St. Louis radio host unleashes off-air rant against his stunned-host – calling her ‘trash and fat’

A radio host from St. Louis raged that his female co-host was a ‘terrible mother’ and that she was ‘rubbish, fat and stupid’ in the off-air rant after she criticized his computer skills.

Vic Faust, a Fox 2 News anchor, went on a furious, sexist rant about his co-host Crystal Cooper while hosting a radio show on September 13th.

His profanity-laced rant criticized Cooper’s parenting skills and her weight, according to St. Louis Post-Dispatchwho got an audio recording of the off-air rant that happened during a commercial break.

“Listen, you’re fat, ugly, f**ch. And you f**king don’t bring anything up in the air when you f**king had your back, you f**king, fat, b** ch,’ he raged during the show, according to an edited clip released by the Dispatch.

The original recording of the show posted on YouTube doesn’t seem to have the off-air rage in it anymore.

When Cooper told him this is the second time he’s called her ‘stupid’, he angrily told her: ‘You were making fun of me while I was messing with the computer.’

“You have a history of attacking me in the air,” he continued. ‘You’re a fat, self-righteous f**ch. And every day you walk into this f**king studio, I’m gonna fucking call you what you are: f**king nasty b**ch.’

He also criticized Cooper’s parenting skills, saying he ‘felt sorry’ for her children because they have a ‘terrible f**king mother’

Faust went on to claim she ‘only had this damn job because of me’ and claimed he had gone to management ‘five times’ to report her ‘attacks’ on him.

Cooper claimed that she ‘never attacked’ Faust.

“You’ve yelled at me twice, and it’s the second time at recess now,” she told Faust.

“The problem is that you think whatever you’re doing is right,” he replied. When she claimed she didn’t, he told her to ‘shut your damn mouth.’

“You had no reason to attack me in the air yesterday and you did,” he told her.

She told him to ‘grow up’ and reiterated that she never ‘attacked’ him.

The angry host replied: ‘You’re growing up you fat b**ch.’

Cooper went on to say that it was ‘bad radio to keep bringing up your computer’ and the two argued over whether the female host knew anything about ‘radio’.

‘You don’t even know the subjects we’re talking about, you’re just stupid. You think you are special because you went to Villa [Duchesne], but you are nothing. You are rubbish.’

Cooper told him she wanted to return to the show because it’s her ‘royal job’ and he’s not her boss.

He Facebook page has since been updated to say she was a former host and her last day was September 13, when the show aired.

‘If you ever f**king try to do that again, I will f**king [unintelligible] do to you. You’re growing up, fat a**.’

He went on to criticize her parenting skills, telling her: ‘You kids have an awful bloody mother, I feel sorry for them.’

The two continue to argue before a producer yells into the sound booth: ‘You’ve got 20 seconds, just f**king chill’.

The show has since been taken off the air ‘at this time’ according to St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and has been replaced with music programming.

Faust confirmed the clip and confirmed that the audio recording had a lot of profanity, according to St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

He was also there for the further ‘background’ of the match, but refused to say anything more.