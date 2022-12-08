St Louis mother, 30, left disfigured after her friend’s pet dog ripped off her lips

<!–

A St. Louis mother was left disfigured after a dog ripped off her lips in a horrific attack.

Charlie O’Dell, 30, was attacked by her friend’s Labrador on Nov. 19 when the usually passive dog suddenly pounced on her and sank his teeth into the left side of her mouth.

“I didn’t expect the dog to attack me. It happened so fast,” she told Kennedy News and Media. “It was just like normal dogs would see someone and come over and jump on them.

“I didn’t even realize my lip was coming off.”

The dog tore off her lip, exposing an artery, which bled profusely. The pain was so bad that O’Dell passed out and was rushed to the hospital, where a plastic surgeon stitched her up, according to Kennedy News and Media.

After the dog was moved to another room, O’Dell said she started “screaming” when she realized what had happened.

“I screamed when I saw my face in the bathroom mirror,” she told the outlet. ‘[All] of my clothes were soaked in blood, and their [my friend’s] clothes were also soaked.’

O’Dell faces three reconstruction surgeries as she continues to heal and is currently on a mostly liquid diet, eating only small amounts of food that doesn’t require too much chewing. New York Post reported.

Her aunt put one GoFundMe page for O’Dell, as the mother is currently not working, writing, “She will need help with household and medical bills until she can return to work.”

The fundraiser raised more than $5,000 of the $10,000 goal.

O’Dell did not report the incident to police, but the friend, who has not been identified, has since turned the dog over, the Post said.

O’Dell also doesn’t blame her friend for the incident, saying, “My friend also went through a traumatic experience when she witnessed that. I know I’m going through something traumatic too, but I’m very empathetic and I can’t imagine what it would feel like for her to witness that. It wasn’t my friend’s fault.’

O’Dell faces three post-attack reconstructive surgeries and the dog has since surrendered