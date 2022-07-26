St. Louis hit with eight INCHES of rain falls overnight sparking flash-flooding across city

A 100-year weather record has been wiped out in St. Louis after staggering 8 inches of rain fell overnight, flooding the city and flooding homes.

Historic levels of rainfall have left highways completely covered with stormwater, while thunderstorms and heavy downpours continue to plague dozens of cities in Missouri and Illinois.

The raging flash floods overnight washed away the age-old record of 6.85″, previously set on August 20, 1915.

Drivers have been stranded by the once-in-a-century deluge – while other parts of the country have been scorched in a record-breaking coast-to-coast heat wave during a week of tumultuous weather warnings.

The National Weather Service of St. Louis has issued a flood emergency for the city, advising residents to seek higher elevations and not to walk or drive through flooded areas.

They’ve recorded 8.81 inches of precipitation from midnight Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday — and the storm shows no signs of abating until 10 a.m., forecasters predict.

Terrified residents have posted alarming videos and photos of flooded cars and flooded basements on social media as catastrophic flood levels continue to rise.

Images of Forest Park DeBaliviere Metrolink station in St. Louis show the tracks and platforms completely submerged — with only half of the information boards and stairs still visible.

Interstate 70 east of Mid Rivers Mall Drive near Costco has been made completely impassable by the flash flooding and closed.

John Ward, left, and a firefighter help Lynn Hartke wade through the flash floodwaters on Hermitage Avenue in St. Louis on Tuesday after severe flooding in the area

A record-breaking eight inches of rain fell overnight in St. Louis, making many roads impassable as people were forced to abandon their cars during the intense flash flooding

Residents in St. Louis woke up this morning to unprecedented amounts of floodwater in their neighborhoods – cars and vehicles left on the street were completely submerged

Homes have been flooded as record levels of nighttime rainfall have been recorded, a record 107 years

Historic levels of rainfall have caused flash flooding in St. Louis overnight as 8.06″ has fallen in the seven hours since midnight

Doppler Radar Estimates Show More Than 8-9″ of Rain Has Fallen and Storms Still Occur

Highway 61 at Flint Hill was also closed due to the high water. Early this morning, the St. Louis Fire Department reported that several cars were stranded on Interstate 44.

Firefighters in St. Louis searched for stranded people in flooded vehicles, while a total of six people were rescued after being trapped in their homes overnight.

The National Weather Service warned that more than a foot of rain could fall in central eastern Missouri and southwestern Illinois before the Flood ends after flooded neighborhoods turned into rivers and lakes overnight.

Locals were warned this morning by Metro that bus and train passengers could be delayed for hours due to the intense flooding, which meteorologists fear could exceed 10 centimeters in total.

Across the area, many schoolchildren and workers were ordered to work from home on Tuesday due to the devastating flooding.

Missouri State Highway Patrol warned today: “With heavy rain and flooding during the morning, try to avoid traveling past rush hour on highways in the St. Charles County and St. Louis County areas.

“As always, don’t try to cross a flooded road!”

Steven Bertke and his dog Roscoe are taken to dry land by firefighters in St. Louis who used a boat to rescue people from their flooded homes on Hermitage Avenue

Cars have been submerged in flash floods in the St. Louis area, in some cases wiped out

Emergency water rescue teams in Missouri have been dispatched to assist with the area’s historic flooding — as many wake up to find their homes and vehicles submerged.

There are no reports of injuries in the affected flood areas.

This is because unprecedented weather systems have plagued the entire country in recent weeks, including record-breaking heat waves in New York and Pennsylvania, while about 85 million Americans suffered from the scorching temperatures.

The intense sweltering temperatures killed two people as a result of hyperthermia caused by the horrendous heat — which is 13F above average for this time of year in some states.

The extreme weather, which hit the US Midwest, South and Southwest in addition to the Northeast, forced officials in several states to declare heat distress and warn citizens to stave off the sweltering heat by staying hydrated and indoors.

Several of that advice came in the Northeast, in cities like Philadelphia and Boston, where temperatures rose to triple digits, forcing officials to postpone events like the acclaimed Boston Triathlon until August 21.

Elsewhere, in New York, where temperatures reached 100 degrees during the week but felt even hotter on Sunday, another citizen died after high temperatures forced officials to shorten the 2022 New York City Triathlon.

New Jersey and Delaware also issued heat emergencies last Sunday night, with officials at the Newark airport reporting 100 degrees in a row on Saturday for the fifth day in a row when temperatures on the tarmac reached 101 degrees.

Earlier this month, a record 24 wildfires swept across Texas amid triple-digit temperatures, high winds and bone-dry vegetation.

Experts warn that the heat – which experts say is the result of climate change and mirrored by a similar phenomenon occurring in the UK – will continue until the end of July, with millions continuing to see record temperatures.

Britain broke its own heatwave records last week after recording a blistering 104F – bringing the country to a standstill as transport systems toppled in the heat.

Vehicles were completely engulfed in flooding this morning after severe flooding caused serious nuisance

Cloudy water was seen outside the homes of residents in St. Louis