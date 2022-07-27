St Kilda Saints star Darragh Joyce gives an X-RATED answer in AFL Record magazine interview

St Kilda star Darragh Joyce’s X-rated answer to an innocuous question has slipped past the proofreaders of AFL Record magazine and printed.

When asked what musical instrument he would like to play in last weekend’s edition of the publication known as the “AFL Bible,” the defender replied “skin flute” — which is Aussie slang for penis.

The cheeky Irishman’s obscene comment was a rare miss from a magazine beloved by football fans across the country.

St Kilda’s Darragh Joyce gave an x-rated answer in an AFL Record pocket profile interview on which instrument he would like to play

A definition on Urban Dictionary says that a skin whistle is “a lesser-known euphemism for a “penis.” The use of the term ‘skin flute’ belongs to a clearly hip, knowledgeable person.”

Joyce, who was previously a Hurling star for Kilkenny in Ireland, joined St Kilda as an international rookie in 2017 and has since played 13 games for the club, mainly as a key defender.

Darragh Joyce (right), pictured with family and friends, said his ideal day would be dinner and a pint of beer

During the rest of the interview, he showed his witty personality, describing his ideal day as “breakfast, golf, lunch, golf, dinner and pints.”

The defender didn’t shoot for the stars when he said what he was most proud of, which was simply ‘surviving six years on a list’, although it’s a great achievement for someone who had never played the game before.

Darragh Joyce (second from left) enjoying a few beers with fellow St Kilda teammates including Ryan Byrnes, Dan Baker and Rowan Marshall

Saints star Darragh Joyce wins the GAA Hurling All Ireland Minor Championship for his side Kilkenny in 2014, before joining St Kilda

Joyce suggested that his biggest fear was “exit interviews” and gave a relentless analysis of his education: “Hard worker but got nowhere.”

Joyce is far from the only footballer to use an AFL Record pocket profile to showcase their humorous side.

Darragh Joyce also said in his AFL Record interview that his dog Cooper was the one in charge of his household

Kangaroos prankster Kayne Turner revealed in his 2017 interview that his least favorite household chore was “turning off the lights,” and suggested that his wife/partner/best friend describe him as “substandard.”

A year earlier, Suns veteran Alex Sexton chuckled fans when he said the best piece of advice his mom ever gave him was “stop wrestling moves on his sister.”

Daily Mail Australia has contacted the AFL Record for comment.